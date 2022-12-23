APTOPIX Arkansas Missouri Football

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz leaps as players run onto the field after defeating Arkansas 29-27 on Nov. 25 in Columbia. The win was the Tigers' sixth of the regular season and guaranteed them a bowl game.

The thick stench of cigar smoke filled Missouri’s locker room shortly after the Tigers took down Arkansas 29-27 on Nov. 25 in their final game of the regular season. Coach Eli Drinkwitz bought more than 150 victory cigars for his players, telling them before the game they would be used to celebrate the team’s bowl-clinching sixth win.

Several hours later, his prediction became reality. That night, players celebrated the conclusion of another regular season, taking down one of their rivals and clinching one last game in the process. The next day, Missouri celebrated its seniors during a teamwide banquet.

