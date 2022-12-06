Amid speculation about his starting quarterback, Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson confirmed Tuesday that he expects Sam Hartman to play in the Gasparilla Bowlon Dec. 23 against Missouri.
“Sam has certainly told us that he’s planning on playing in the game, and we’d love to see him break the ACC touchdown pass record (he is currently tied with former Clemson star Tajh Boyd),” Clawson said. “Sam’s a guy that’s going to finish what he started.”
Clawson said Hartman, a fifth-year redshirt junior who has played in all five years — he medically redshirted one of them but still threw 97 passes — intends to try to prepare for the NFL Draft, though that could change if another school offers him a large sum of NIL money. Interestingly, Clawson said he would accept that possibility.
“If there’s some incredible offer for him to go to another school and get life-changing money, how can we fault him for that?” Clawson said. “Sam’s been nothing but a stand-up person for us and has performed at a high level and done everything right. Whatever opportunities he’s had, he’s earned.”
NFL-wise, Clawson does not anticipate many Demon Deacons will opt out of the bowl game to prepare for the draft. Health-wise, he said Wake Forest is “trending in a good direction.”
“We already know that (offensive lineman) Luke Petitbon, and (tight end) Michael Frogge, those guys are not gonna be able to play,” Clawson said. “We’re hoping (defensive lineman) Rondell Bothroyd will be able to go and his ankle will be better.”
Clawson’s portal philosophy
A few weeks ago, MU coach Eli Drinkwitz discussed living in an “instant gratification era” and how players are skipping the step of adversity by entering the transfer portal. On Tuesday morning, Clawson shared his thoughts and perspective on one of the hottest topics in all of college football at the moment.
“It’s part of college football in 2022,” Clawson said. “Quite honestly, I think some of those guys are going in there to test the waters and see what type of name, image, likeness deal they can get.”
Clawson also said he is open to allowing players who have entered the portal to play for Wake Forest in the bowl game on a case-by-case basis. He will meet with players who have entered the portal this week to learn why they made their decision.,If they would still like to play in the bowl before making a final decision, that is a possibility.
One hypothetical situation Clawson brought up was a player intent on declaring for the NFL Draft but deciding to return at the last minute. If the coaching staff already recruited a player to fill his role, it would make sense to enter the transfer portal for the next season.
“In some cases we don’t have room for the player to come back,” Clawson said. “Sometimes players will inform you late that they would like to come back, but you’ve already recruited and filled the position. Instead of going to the NFL, they decide later they want to test the transfer market.”
Clawson complimentary of old foe Drinkwitz
Clawson knows Drinkwitz well.
He started his Power Five head-coaching journey with Wake Forest in 2014, crossing paths with Drinkwitz, the former offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach of NC State from 2016-18.
“I have a lot of respect for him,” Clawson said.
Clawson was complimentary of Drinkwitz’s offensive success with the Wolfpack and as the head coach of Appalachian State.
“And certainly, this year is probably one of his best seasons,” Clawson said. “To start out 2-4 and to keep the team together and to finish the way that they did by winning four of their last six and their last two to be bowl eligible, that’s not easy to do.”
Clawson admired the creativity of Drinkwitz’s offense, tabbing outside zone plays as the bread and butter of Drinkwitz’s run game. From “high-end” SEC receivers to an “efficient” Brady Cook, Clawson sees a real challenge in Missouri on both sides of the chains.
“There was nothing that jumped out to me that they didn’t do well on defense,” Clawson said. “So, I think this is going to be a really balanced team.”
With four one-loss games behind the Tigers, Clawson believes Missouri could be a 10-win team, comparing some of Wake Forest’s season to that of his Dec. 23 opponent.
“He’s got a great sense of humor, and he’ll be a fun guy to compete against,” Clawson said.