Closing out the first quarter against South Carolina on Saturday, Missouri’s tenured receiver reached an improbable feat. Barrett Banister grabbed a seven-yard pass from quarterback Brady Cook for a first down.

Time ticked away in the quarter, but not for Banister. Time has been on his side during his six-year career, and with his second and last reception of the afternoon, he moved to 1,004 receiving yards all time.

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at kgvmnr@umsystem.edu

