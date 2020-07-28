The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Monday that former Missouri offensive lineman Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms was moved to the team's Reserve/COVID-19 list.
We have placed rookie FB Connor Slomka on our Active/Non-Football Injury list and have placed rookie CB Luq Barcoo, rookie DT DaVon Hamilton, rookie CB Josiah Scott and rookie OL Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms on our Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/1d6I5nddmM— #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) July 27, 2020
He was one of five Jaguars rookies added to the list Tuesday.
After going undrafted in April, Wallace-Simms, who was a 2019 Preseason All-SEC and All-American lineman, was one of nine former Missouri players to join an NFL franchise.
The East St. Louis native began playing as a true freshman at Missouri and made the jump to starter his sophomore year. He played in 50 games over four seasons and started all 12 games his senior season.