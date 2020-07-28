Former MU lineman Tre'vour Wallace-Simms on Jaguars' reserve/COVID-19 list.

Missouri offensive lineman Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms, right, pulls for a block in the third quarter of a 43-29 loss to Georgia on Sept. 22, 2018, at Faurot Field. Wallace-Simms, who signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars after the 2020 NFL Draft, was placed on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.

 Julia Hansen/Missourian

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Monday that former Missouri offensive lineman Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms was moved to the team's Reserve/COVID-19 list.

He was one of five Jaguars rookies added to the list Tuesday.

After going undrafted in April, Wallace-Simms, who was a 2019 Preseason All-SEC and All-American lineman, was one of nine former Missouri players to join an NFL franchise.

The East St. Louis native began playing as a true freshman at Missouri and made the jump to starter his sophomore year. He played in 50 games over four seasons and started all 12 games his senior season.

