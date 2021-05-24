Missouri cornerback Jarvis Ware has entered the transfer portal, a team spokesperson confirmed Monday evening.
Ware is the second Tigers corner to enter the portal in the past two months. Junior college transfer Jadarrius Perkins announced his intention to transfer in April and committed to Florida on Saturday.
Ware’s Missouri career ends after three seasons and 28 games. He recorded 51 total tackles and an interception, which he returned for a touchdown in a 2020 game against Florida. He missed all of spring practice this year after having ACL surgery.
Ware and Perkins’ departures leave Missouri with a hazy situation in the secondary 15 weeks from the beginning of the season. Sophomore Ennis Rakestraw Jr. started every game for the Tigers last fall and appears to be the only lock for the starting lineup in 2021.
Ishmael Burdine appeared in eight games, — now the second-most of any returner — and receiver Kris Abrams-Draine played in one game on defense because of injuries to Ware and Adam Sparks. No other cornerback on the roster saw the field for Missouri last season.