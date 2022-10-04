One player joined the updated depth chart for Missouri on Tuesday: Marcus Clarke.
The Miami transfer has received limited snaps since his arrival a week into the regular season, but with Kris Abrams-Draine’s status day-to-day, Clarke and Dreyden Norwood are anticipated to fill in against Florida this weekend.
“(Clarke’s) really come a long way in a short period of time,” defensive coordinator Blake Baker said. “He had a really good practice this afternoon, but I think those two will get the lion’s share if KAD can’t go.”
Missouri’s depth has proven to be its strong suit this season. Linebackers Dameon Wilson and Devin Nicholson stepped up in lieu of Chad Bailey — who was in a non-contact jersey Tuesday. Defensive tackle Kristian Williams picked up the leadership both linebackers brought behind him, reading offensive fronts and making plays.
“It just shows that you have to have dependable depth at the end of the day,” Williams said. “So for them to just step up and give it their all, it just shows you can trust one another.”
Ty’Ron Hopper also highlighted both players as examples of the depth in the linebacker room that have played alongside him. Baker added how much all the players have bought into his scheme as a reason why all facets of the defense have succeeded.
“They’re doing everything that I’m asking them to do,” Baker said. “We are multiple; we do a lot.”
Applauding his staff and young players, Baker was accepting of the compliments Georgia coach Kirby Smart gave Missouri’s defense after Saturday’s contest. But in Baker’s eyes, he knew the Bulldogs hadn’t yet faced a defense like the Tigers’.
“In my opinion, and I don’t mean this in an arrogant way, I don’t think Georgia played a defense like us leading up to that game,” Baker said. “That’s something that we preach to our guys all week.”
Improving late-game execution
For the most part, the Tigers’ defense was everything Baker wanted to see on Saturday. It started fast, tackled hard, stayed locked in and forced a pair of turnovers, frustrating Georgia’s offense most of the night.
On Tuesday, Baker commended his defense for all it did well but also said his unit’s execution, especially late, could have been sharper than it was. The Tigers ran out of gas late, allowing two fourth-quarter touchdowns as the Bulldogs completed their double-digit comeback.
“Toward the end of the game, we probably got outside ourselves, just being in that situation and trying to do too much,” Baker said. “That’s what I mean by lack of execution. Everybody started pressing at the end to make a play, and that’s something we showed players on Sunday.”
How can Missouri improve on execution going forward? Darius Robinson said it comes down to prioritizing “finishing” during practice, knowing if they continue pounding away at their defensive schemes and concepts as well as make the plays during a game, the proverbial dam will eventually burst. Tyrone Hopper said it’s just an increased focus on preparation.
“We have to stay consistent,” Tyrone Hopper said. “I think toward the fourth quarter, we got shaky with our fundamentals and execution of plays.”
Last Saturday’s game gives the Tigers’ defense a solid foundation to build on. Baker’s unit has improved each week this season, leading up to the performance against Georgia. The next step is building on a relatively lights-out effort by cleaning up execution down the stretch. The hope then is that, with a little bit more offense sprinkled in, the wins will come.
Carlies discusses Hurricane Ian and returning to Florida
Missouri safety Jaylon Carlies had more than football on his mind ahead of the Georgia game.
Born and raised in Central Florida, with several family members and friends still living there, he closely tracked the path of Hurricane Ian— which swept through the entire state over the latter half of the week.
“I was nervous going into the week knowing what could have happened, but blessings from God that all my family and everyone I know stayed safe during the whole thing,” Carlies said. “A couple of other Florida people on the team; everyone’s families seem to be doing well.”
Carlies knows several people dealing with flooding, power outages and minor damage, but nobody who had anything major torn down. On Saturday, Carlies will see and check in on many of those friends and close family members in Gainesville, Florida, when the Tigers take on the Gators. His mom’s side of the family is from nearby Ocala, Florida.
“I’ll have a big showing, and I’m sure a lot of other Florida people on the team will as well,” Carlies said.
Pregame scuffle with Georgia
Prior to Saturday’s contest, things got chippy between the Missouri defensive line and Georgia’s Jalen Carter. Nothing more than words and bumping chests were seen, but it became a subject of discussion Tuesday.
“It was one of those things where you could tell that they do that every game,” Robinson said. “But we were the only team that was not feeling that. I don’t think it was nothing personal. At the end of the day, it’s all about Mizzou … They wanted to make it about them.”
Baker said he didn’t think the scrum fired up his defense ahead of Saturday’s game, but Williams added it was bound to happen given the aggression of both defenses heading into the contest.
“At the end of the day, it’s all football,” Williams said. “We are all competing. We just paid respect to them at the end of the game like nothing happened.”
MU-UGA draws big rating for SEC Network
What appeared to be a regular blowout pregame for the defending national champions turned into historic numbers for the SEC Network.
Missouri-Georgia reeled in 854,000 unique viewers and 31.2 million minutes watched, first and second-most across ESPN stations in Week 5.
Georgia’s comeback win over Missouri marked the second-most streamed game in SEC Network history, trailing only LSU and Texas A&M’s seven-overtime marathon from 2018.
Former MU defensive back Whitaker dead at 62
Howard Richards announced Tuesday that former Missouri defensive back Bill Whitaker passed away at the age of 62. The 1980 All-American played for the Tigers from 1977-80.
“Godspeed Bill Whitaker, one of my Mizzou teammates and a member of our outstanding and arguably Mizzou football’s best freshman class ever, in 1977, but I am only slightly biased,” Richards said on Twitter.
The Kansas City product attended Rockhurst High School and was selected in the seventh round of the 1981 NFL Draft. Whitaker played four professional seasons with the Green Bay Packers and St. Louis Cardinals following his tenure with Missouri. He played in 39 games— totaling one fumble recovery.
“Known to many as ‘Billy Whit,’ Bill was a source of endless entertainment without elaboration in our locker room,” Richards said.
Missouri’s buyout with Memphis increases
A day after Missouri announced plans to move next year’s game with Memphis to St. Louis, Memphis athletic director Lair Veatch informed Newstalk 98.9 that Missouri’s buyout has increased from $250,000 to $750,000.
It has the potential to reach another $250,000 on ticket sales.