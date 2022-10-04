Jaylon Carlies tackles a Florida player (copy)

Missouri’s Jaylon Carlies tackles Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson during last season’s game at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. This season’s game between the Tigers and Gators will be Carlies’ first trip back to Florida since Hurricane Ian swept through his home state.

 Trenton Almgren-Davis/Missourian

One player joined the updated depth chart for Missouri on Tuesday: Marcus Clarke.

The Miami transfer has received limited snaps since his arrival a week into the regular season, but with Kris Abrams-Draine’s status day-to-day, Clarke and Dreyden Norwood are anticipated to fill in against Florida this weekend.

