The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame announced Thursday former Missouri linebacker Sean Weatherspoon was named an inductee for the Class of 2023. The Greenville, South Carolina, native was monumental in elevating Missouri in the Big 12.

In his four-year career, Weatherspoon was named first team All-Big 12 three times. He also was a third team All-American and a finalist for the Butkus Award as a junior in 2008.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, Spring and Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at kgvmnr@umsystem.edu

Recommended for you