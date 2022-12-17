The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame announced Thursday former Missouri linebacker Sean Weatherspoon was named an inductee for the Class of 2023. The Greenville, South Carolina, native was monumental in elevating Missouri in the Big 12.
In his four-year career, Weatherspoon was named first team All-Big 12 three times. He also was a third team All-American and a finalist for the Butkus Award as a junior in 2008.
Weatherspoon totaled 413 career tackles, the third-most in program history, and 43.5 tackles for loss, the second-most in program history and the most by any Missouri linebacker.
Following his career in Columbia, Weatherspoon was selected 19th overall in the 2010 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons. He played seven NFL seasons, logging 329 tackles and one defensive touchdown in his career.
The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023 enshrinement is set for Feb. 5 at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds in Springfield.
Eight MU players to wear graduate patches
The Southeastern Conference announced Friday eight Missouri players are eligible to wear SEC graduate patches for the Tigers' upcoming bowl game. Those players are Joseph Charleston, Brady Cook, Xavier Delgado, Realus George Jr., Chuck Hicks, Trajan Jeffcoat, Jayden Jernigan and Cody Schrader.
A Missouri spokesman said Friday that Cook was unavailable to speak with the media because the quarterback was at his graduation. Offensive tackle Javon Foster and transfer safety Jalani Williams were also honored at Friday's graduation ceremony.