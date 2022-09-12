Following the first week of the NFL season, let’s take a look at former Missouri football players making an impact at the professional level.
Linebacker Markus Golden totaled one solo tackle in the Arizona Cardinals’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Golden signed a one-year extension Friday through the 2023 season worth up to $6.5 million.
Drafted in the second round of the 2015 draft, the St. Louis product ended his Missouri career with second-team All-SEC honors in 2014 and Citrus Bowl MVP in 2015. He is currently on his second stint with the Cardinals after playing two seasons with the New York Giants from 2019-20.
For the Chiefs, linebacker Nick Bolton collected 10 total tackles, nine solo. The 2021 second-round pick also had one tackle for loss.
Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Jordan Elliot picked up one tackle against the Carolina Panthers.
Five of Detroit Lions linebacker Charles Harris’ seven tackles were solos against the Philadelphia Eagles, picking up one for a loss.
Rookie cornerback Akayleb Evans totaled one tackle in his first professional action for the Minnesota Vikings.
In Chicago, Larry Borom received the start at right tackle. The 2021 fifth-round pick earned a starting spot over veteran Riley Reiff. Former Missouri defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus also won his first game as head coach of the Bears.
Legendary head coach Gary Pinkel was in attendance at Soldier Field to congratulate his former coordinator and captain. Eberflus was a linebacker for Toledo — Pinkel’s first program he coached.
Following the addition of veteran running back Sony Michel, the Los Angeles Chargers waived Larry Rountree III nearly two weeks ago. Rountree was added to the practice squad Sept. 1.
Chargers backup quarterback Chase Daniel joined the NFL Network as an on-air talent Monday. Daniel will appear in-studio on NFL Network’s “NFL GameDay Final” on Mondays following “Monday Night Football.”
The Green Bay Packers reached an agreement to waive defensive tackle Akial Byers from the injured reserve list with settlements Friday. Byers went undrafted this past spring before signing with the Packers shortly after the draft concluded.
Denver Broncos tight end Albert Okwuegbunam caught five passes for 33 yards against Seattle. Drew Lock was Geno Smith’s backup for the Seahawks during the game.
Walk-on Hellebusch no longer with Tigers
A Missouri spokesperson confirmed to the Missourian on Monday that walk-on offensive lineman Ethan Hellebusch was no longer with the team. Hellebusch dropped off the roster last week after signing to play for the Tigers last winter.