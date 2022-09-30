Missouri went 5-7 in 2012, its first year in the SEC. It was its first losing record since 2004. Doubts hung over whether the Tigers belonged in the conference, and they continued to reign after a 5-0 start to the 2013 season, with wins over Murray State, Toledo, Indiana, Arkansas State and Vanderbilt — hardly a murders’ row. Missouri was ranked No. 25 heading into an Oct. 12 road game against No. 7 Georgia.
Max Copeland believed Missouri had a good team in 2013, and as early as March, even February, he had the date the Tigers would prove it circled on his calendar.
“It’s kind of funny that you bring up the Georgia game, because that was one that I remember as a game that we talked about a lot in the offseason,” Copeland, a senior in 2013 and Missouri’s starting left guard, said. “We saw that as the game that is going to be our statement of, like, ‘Hey, we’re here and we can play in this league.’”
After a 5-0 start, those feelings didn’t exactly subside.
“I never experienced anything like that, up to that point or really even since,” Copeland said. “I think up to that point, we believed in who we were, but we were really hungry for a test. And that was the test for us.”
Gary Pinkel believed Missouri had a good team, too, and he felt it was his fault that the team finished the previous season under .500. Pinkel thought the team was too in awe of being in the SEC — the best conference in the country — and didn’t focus enough on its own play.
He communicated to his players that offseason: “Yeah, they’re good. But we’re gonna compete.”
They listened. He saw his team’s leadership — and Missouri had an experienced team — take the previous year personally and attack the start of the new season.
“I think that attitude kind of went into the beginning of that year, and that’s kind of how that whole thing got going,” Pinkel said. “But (we) had a really good football team. There wasn’t magic there.”
Matt Fairburn believed Missouri would be better, and he thought the Tigers looked good during the summer, but he didn’t expect anything like the type of season they were about to have.
When he and Alex Smith, his partner on the Columbia Missourian MU football beat, made the trip down to Athens for the game, they thought the Tigers’ No. 25 ranking was about right. Missouri had beaten the teams they should have but didn’t necessarily dominate them. Fairburn and Smith didn’t think Missouri had much of a chance.
“It felt like a big game for us, because it was the first time we were going on the road as reporters to a big-time SEC school,” Fairburn said. “It didn’t feel like people thought Mizzou-Georgia was gonna be the game that it was.”
Fairburn, who now covers the Buffalo Sabres for The Athletic, felt like it was hard to make a judgment on how good the team was based on who they had played heading into the Georgia game.
“That Georgia game was the first one where it was like, ‘All right, we’re gonna find out if this team can actually compete,’” Fairburn said.
This was Missouri’s first time visiting Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. A full-capacity crowd of 92,746 filled the stands outside the hedges and expected a Georgia victory. The Bulldogs struck first, as Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray found Brendan Douglas for a 7-yard touchdown, but Missouri fought back. Quarterback James Franklin tied the game with a rushing touchdown on the ensuing drive.
Copeland saw his team take the field in Athens with all the confidence in the world. They had internalized Pinkel’s mantra: “It doesn’t matter who we play; the most important thing to focus on is us.”
Copeland did not share the feeling.
“I remember, personally, I was scared to death,” Copeland said. “I’m far enough removed from the game where I don’t have to pretend I’m tough anymore. I was just so nervous.”
The jitters and insecurities that came with playing what he described as an “institution of football” were there, but once Copeland got a few reps under his belt, he quickly settled in and realized he could play with Georgia. It became the game he’d known since he was a kid: 11 on 11; who can make the most plays.
“In that game, where we had to perform, in the ‘gotta have it’ plays, we were gonna go get that play,” Copeland said. “There was a very, very intense feeling of hunger to do whatever we’ve gotta do to scratch, claw, for being able to walk out of there with a win.”
Even though he hadn’t coached or played there before, Pinkel had seen Sanford Stadium on TV for years, and he knew his players had, too.
“The approach was different,” Pinkel said. “It’s not, ‘Oh, my gosh. We’re gonna go play at this venue,’ or, ‘Oh, my god. They’re all good there.’ It’s more about, ‘Let’s go have fun and play. We’ve got this opportunity to do this, but we don’t have a chance if we don’t play our best.’”
His game plan was just as simple.
“Well, first of all, you’re not gonna fool anybody,” Pinkel said. “I mean, we had that one trick play, but at the end of the day, it’s about blocking and tackling. It’s about execution. It’s about not making mental errors. … All those things that put you in a position to win.”
Fairburn was impressed with what he saw early in the game. He saw Missouri hold its own on the line of scrimmage, keeping it a close game early.
“I think the part that surprised a lot of people was the way that both sides of the ball on the line of scrimmage, the way they were able to handle themselves,” Fairburn said. “That was when it was pretty obvious that they were going to be a good team, if they could handle themselves that way against Georgia.”
Missouri led 14-10 with six minutes to go in the second quarter when the game was flipped on its head. Marcus Murphy ran for a 36-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 21-10, and on the next play from scrimmage, the Tigers’ vaunted defensive ends made a play. Shane Ray sacked Murray, knocking the ball loose and into the hands of Michael Sam for one of four turnovers forced by the Missouri defense. Sam ran 21 yards to the end zone. Just like that, Missouri led by three scores.
In the press box, Fairburn and Smith turned to each other, stunned.
“We were like, ‘They might win this game,’” Fairburn said. “That was when it felt like not only were they going to win that game, but they were going to be good. And I remember that moment standing out among a handful in the entire season as one where you realized how good they were.”
Copeland saw Sam pick up the loose football and take it to the house and wasn’t awestruck at the great play, just like he wasn’t on any of the Tigers’ other turnovers. Instead, he felt a responsibility to take advantage.
“We do not go into a place where it’s like, ‘Holy shit, things are turning for us,’” Copeland said. “It was, ‘Focus, and make sure we can get everything out of this opportunity that we can.’”
Missouri’s offense had, in Copeland’s words, a chip on its shoulder. Missouri had dominant defenses through the Pinkel years. The offense was determined not to let the defense’s efforts go to waste.
“We were going to make them right and honor the sacrifices the defenses were making for us and how hard they worked for us,” Copeland said. “When those things were happening, they were exciting, but it wasn’t a good feeling. It was, ‘You have a big responsibility now.’”
To Pinkel, that play didn’t shift momentum in Missouri’s favor, because the Tigers didn’t need it to. He called it a “pull-away” play.
“We were playing pretty good. They’re playing good,” Pinkel said. “That’s what happens when you play good games. But when stuff like that happens, that really ignites you. … And I didn’t feel like we had to do that to beat them. Sometimes, you’ve gotta pull everything out to beat these people, that kind of thing. I didn’t feel that way, because we had a really good football team.”
Georgia came back, though, closing the gap to two points by the start of the fourth quarter. Up 28-26 with 9:34 to play, Missouri quarterback Maty Mauk — in for the injured Franklin — threw a backward pass to receiver Bud Sasser. He launched the ball into one-on-one coverage in the right corner of the end zone, and L’Damian Washington caught it for a touchdown.
Pinkel noticed an interesting trend when he watched tape on Georgia that week. If you motioned a running back or receiver away from the formation, the Bulldogs would pursue it like crazy.
“So let’s fake it,” Pinkel said. “Go the other way and then throw the thing back. And they just did exactly like it was. They collapsed completely away, and then L’Damian went right by it, and L’Damian went up, got it, made a really good catch.”
As a coach, Pinkel knew that people would give him credit for play calls like that, saying they’re great calls, when in reality they’re only great calls because they work. He did say that seeing that play work was a good example of college football being a “fun business.”
Pinkel thought before the game that the team would wind up running that play at some point, and he told the players as much.
“I just wanted the players to know that we’re going after this,” Pinkel said.
On the offensive line, Copeland’s job was to be an “actor.” He had to make it seem like a typical quick screen pass to Sasser — or at least make it seem enough like it to convince Georgia’s defense.
“There’s this very funny wide-eyed-but-pretending-everything’s-normal feeling across the offensive line whenever there’s a cool play that gets called in,” Copeland said. “And you don’t get to see it happen. … You have to go off these secondary cues to tell you what just happened. It’s kind of like this inverse reaction, that once things get quiet when something happens when you’re on the road, something good just happened.”
Immediately after the play happened, Fairburn was fully convinced the Tigers were going to win, because Missouri had the guts to call the play.
“It was crazy to think in a game that tight, being that fearless to call something like that,” Fairburn said. “It kind of showed how Mizzou, even if writers or fans or whoever else wasn’t necessarily taking them seriously as a contender heading into that game, it showed the confidence they had in themselves.”
Fairburn remembers talking to offensive coordinator Josh Henson in postgame interviews, and Henson was the “star of the day.”
With less than a minute to go, Missouri led by 15 and the game was all but done. Murray threw over the middle and was intercepted by linebacker Kentrell Brothers, crushing any hope of a Georgia comeback. Missouri improved to 6-0 and moved up 11 spots in the rankings to No. 14. The 2013 Tigers went on to win the SEC East and the Cotton Bowl.
No one on Missouri’s sideline felt comfortable until about a minute left in the game, and even then none of them wanted to say it.
“It was like this weird quietness among us, where no one wanted to say, ‘Hey, things are actually looking good here,’” Copeland said. “It’s like this kind of wide-eyed, you know, you’re saying a thousand words without saying anything to anyone.”
One of Missouri’s coaches — Copeland thinks it was then-associate head coach Andy Hill — broke the silence. He threw water bottles into the air and shouted, “We’re about to win this game!”
“And we all looked at each other like, ‘Holy shit. We are about to win this game,’” Copeland said.
The locker room celebration was fun, but Copeland remembers the flight home better. Ordinarily, Copeland has what he described as a “crippling fear” of flying on planes. Not this time. Leaving Athens was one of the most, if not the most, fun flights of his life.
“These guys on the team are 20-, 21-year-old monsters,” Copeland said. “Incredible athletes, you know. They’re giant. And then you have games like that, and you just all turn into little kids that are just having fun. Eating our Chick-fil-A sandwiches on the plane and just messing with each other, throwing things at each other and acting like middle schoolers. It was just absolutely hilarious. Few moments I’ve had in my life that were more fun than that.”
For Fairburn, winning in Georgia changed everything about his outlook on the team. On the ride home, he and Smith were looking at the schedule and thinking about if the team could go to the national championship. Back in Columbia, they had to compete with more national media, because people were starting to pay attention.
In subsequent home games, he felt like he never left Athens.
“That year, there were games where Mizzou felt every bit the same,” Fairburn said. “It was probably because of the way they were playing and everything like that, but it was night and day from the year before. … Mizzou definitely rose to the level the team was playing at, for sure.”
Though his focus immediately turned to the next game, Pinkel felt pretty good. His team, the team that made the fewest mistakes, the team that executed better, won.
“That team was really, really good,” Pinkel said. “They deserved to be on that field, and they deserved that victory, because (they were) so good.”
Copeland said that winning that game, and other games that year, felt like a relief for many Tigers. They’d been saying for months that they could compete in the SEC, and though they didn’t have proof yet, they promised they’d have it soon.
They’d known all along, and now everyone else did, too.
“In the SEC, that was our first, where people went, ‘Whoa, this team’s pretty good. This Missouri team’s pretty good,’” Pinkel said. “They said, ‘Well, they’ll never be able to compete in the SEC.’ Well, we did, two back-to-back years. We did pretty darn good.”