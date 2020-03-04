Missouri football heads into spring practices Saturday with one buzzword on the brain: new.
There’s a new head coach at the helm and a new staff under his command. A new quarterback will be under center and a whole lot of new names will be starting on both sides of the ball.
All this newness means there is a lot to think about, a lot to consider. Here are three of the biggest storylines for Missouri football heading into its first practice of the Eliah Drinkwitz era.
The battle at quarterback
For the first time in nearly a decade, the Missouri Tigers will have a quarterback battle on their hands.
Kelly Bryant’s college eligibility is over, and the Tigers have multiple quarterbacks trying to fill the void. Heading into spring practices, there is no clear favorite.
The three most likely options are a now-eligible transfer and two quarterbacks who have seen brief playing time for Missouri.
Shawn Robinson, the Texas Christian UniversityTCU transfer who sat out all of last season, is likely a few steps ahead in the race for the QB1 spot.
Former Missouri staff member Austyn Carta-Samuels, who worked closely with Robinson last year while he waited to become eligible, said Robinson has a chance to lead the Tigers “in a really powerful way.”
“Shawn is a really charismatic, loving person and so his energy is very, very infectious on the football team,” Carta-Samuels said. “I think we’ve had good quarterbacks at Mizzou for quite a long time now and I think, yeah, he matches the physical repertoire that those guys have. But who he is, is going to provide him with special leadership opportunities.”
Robinson played 13 games in two seasons for the Horned Frogs and had 1,907 total yards — 1,518 through the air and 389 on the ground. He also threw 12 touchdowns to eight interceptions. Robinson transferred to Missouri just two months after a season-ending shoulder surgery in 2018.
Carta-Samuels added, however, that if people don’t expect competition in this spring’s quarterback battle, they’re wrong.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun to see how that shakes out,” he said.
Those behind Robinson include redshirt junior Taylor Powell and sophomore Connor Bazelak.
Powell saw time in six games in 2019 and made his first start on the road against Georgia. In 12 career games, he’s posted 431 passing yards. Bazelak started against Arkansas and saw time in three games, totaling 144 passing yards.
The offensive transition
At Drinkwitz’s first press conference after being hired, he made clear he’d be helming the program as well as running its offense.
The task isn’t an unfamiliar one; he did the same in his lone season at Appalachian State. However, it’s arguably the most impactful storyline of spring practices. How will Drinkwitz’s offense look? And furthermore, how different will it be from the one Derek Dooley ran in 2018-19.?
It’s one of the harder questions to answer at the moment.
Drinkwitz labeled his offense as “fun to watch” when he was hired back in December. He described it as a pro-tempo-style offense based out of the no-huddle, according to a previous Missourian story. It’ll be quarterback-driven, he said, and it will include a dominant run game and a vertical passing game. All of it is designed to execute well under pressure.
In glimpses of the 2019 Mountaineers, the offensive qualities Drinkwitz listed in December are apparent. Plays were run with quick tempo, a lot of vertical passing out of the spread, and the occasional option play with some standard, blocker-heavy runs.
Assuming the new offense is as quarterback-driven as Drinkwitz said it will be, it will be hard to address its specific variables until practices begin.
The defensive leadership
The Tigers have a lot of holes to fill on defense.
Five starters from last season — defensive lineman Jordan Elliott, linebacker Cale Garrett and defensive backs Christian Holmes, DeMarkus Acy and Khalil Oliver — are all gone, either because of seniority or transfers.
The names most expected to stand out on this year’s defense include first-team All-SEC linebacker Nick Bolton and defensive tackle Kobie Whiteside. Bolton led the Southeastern Conference with 107 tackles and also had nine tackles for loss and two interceptions in 2019. Whiteside had a team-leading seven sacks last year.
The bigger question is who becomes the face of the secondary. The expectation was Holmes, but after his transfer to Oklahoma State, the answer seems to be up in the air.
Safeties Joshua Bledsoe and Tyree Gillespie, both starters last season, will be returning; so will starting cornerback Jarvis Ware. Senior Adam Sparks is the likely candidate to start across from Ware.
Assuming the Tigers run a 4-2-5 once again this season, there will be an entirely new name on the depth chart in what was once Oliver’s starting spot. With only four safeties on this season’s roster, that final spot could go to redshirt freshman Jalani Williams or sophomore Martez Manuel.
Williams, a former four-star prospect, was sidelined last season with foot surgery. Manuel, who attended Rock Bridge High School, saw action in 12 games last season and started one. He posted three tackles.