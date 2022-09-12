Missouri football players walk off the field

From left, Missouri defensive lineman Kristian Williams, tight end Shawn Hendershot and linebacker Dameon Wilson walk off the field after the Tigers' 40-12 loss to Kansas State on Saturday in Manhattan, Kan.

 Valeryia Zakharyk/Missourian

Here we are again.

A little less than a year after Missouri looked for answers after a shellacking at home against Tennessee — in a game that for many was supposed to be a tape measure of how far the program had come — Eli Drinkwitz’s team is in a similar position. Missouri was outplayed and outcoached by Kansas State in a 40-12 game that probably wasn’t even as close as the final score indicates.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Soble is a sports reporter for the Missourian. Twitter: @jacksoble56

Recommended for you