Here we are again.
A little less than a year after Missouri looked for answers after a shellacking at home against Tennessee — in a game that for many was supposed to be a tape measure of how far the program had come — Eli Drinkwitz’s team is in a similar position. Missouri was outplayed and outcoached by Kansas State in a 40-12 game that probably wasn’t even as close as the final score indicates.
“One game doesn’t define our season. How we respond to it will,” Drinkwitz said after the game.
He’s correct, if the response is good. If it’s not, this game very much will define Missouri’s season as the game when the Tigers revealed they wouldn’t be competitive in 2022.
Last year, Missouri turned its season after the Tennessee game around just well enough to make a bowl game and provide some optimism for 2022. The run defense, as has been well-documented, improved dramatically down the stretch. That led to tangible improvements this season, even this week.
So, where do the Tigers go from here this time around?
Competition on offense
Starting spots on offense that should be safe right now: left tackle Javon Foster and wide receivers Luther Burden and Dominic Lovett. Probably the running back room, but that’s already a fluctuating committee. That is it.
“I’ll have to go back and watch the tape to really figure out exactly what happened, but we obviously weren’t clean in running the ball or protecting the quarterback,” Drinkwitz said. “We just didn’t make plays.”
So far, this offensive line has missed Michael Maietti, Case Cook and Hyrin White dearly. The first two graduated and White will be unavailable for the foreseeable future. It wouldn’t be a shock to see an “or” or two on the depth chart at the guard positions this week, because the interior offensive line wasn’t good enough. The tight ends didn’t contribute well in the run game either.
Drinkwitz got rid of the depth chart entirely last year after the Tennessee game. The third-year coach would be well-served to emphasize competition at all positions, stressing that almost no one is safe after a game like that. It could energize the team going forward.
At the most important position, Drinkwitz said after the game that “Brady (Cook) is our quarterback,” Drinkwitz made a similar statement about Connor Bazelak last season. That sounded familiar. As it turns out, Drinkwitz said the exact same thing about Connor Bazelak after a loss to Texas A&M on Oct. 16, 2021.
Drinkwitz: "Connor is our quarterback." Says he gives Mizzou the best chance to win games.— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) October 16, 2021
Two months later, Cook started the bowl game over Bazelak. Struggling teams’ signal-callers “are our quarterback” until they aren’t.
Cook will and should be given every opportunity to improve. He has the intangibles to do so. But if he doesn’t, and Tyler Macon shows improvement in practice or Sam Horn shows he’s ready faster than the coaching staff thought, either could get a shot sooner than expected.
Captains being captains
Knowing Martez Manuel, he’ll take it upon himself to ensure the Tigers don’t come out flat like they did in Manhattan, Kansas, again. The Tigers emphasized all offseason how strong the team’s leadership is, electing eight captains. If Missouri is going to bounce back from this loss, they will be a big reason why.
“It’s a lot harder to lead when things are going bad,” Manuel said in late August. “Everybody wants to be that rah-rah guy when things are going great, when you’re winning games, but when you’re in that rut and you need to lead, when you need to keep guys going, that’s when you learn who the real leaders are.”
Blake Baker talked before the season about how strong the defensive leadership was. There was Manuel, the returner, “The Captain.” Darius Robinson, the vocal leader, and he has certainly lived up to that billing. Isaiah McGuire and Chad Bailey, the intellectual leaders.
Drinkwitz talked about how much Cook deserved the honor, how he won the respect of his teammates. That respect and buy-in will go a long way toward turning around the Tigers’ offense. If the players believe in the quarterback, they’ll listen to his message in the huddle and they’ll play hard in an effort to make him look good.
“I think when you say, ‘Who upholds the highest standard?’ It’s easy at that point to say, ‘I’m gonna put my vote on Brady,’” Drinkwitz said in late August.
Taking care of business vs. Abilene Christian
There won’t be much to learn against an FCS opponent like Abilene Christian, but a non-stressful victory at Faurot Field would help. Anything else might indicate that the Tigers hadn’t moved on from the Kansas State loss, which could spiral into more losses like it.
On the surface, Missouri should blow out a team which plays the likes of Lamar, Stephen F. Austin and Southern Utah. But college football can be weird. Two games that come to mind immediately from this season are Iowa failing to score an offensive touchdown in a 7-3 win over South Dakota and Nebraska being tied at halftime against North Dakota.
Last season, before the Southeast Missouri State game, Drinkwitz plastered a list of FCS teams that had beaten FBS opponents so far that year. There were several. Missouri can’t afford to be anywhere near that point this week.