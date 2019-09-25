Barry Odom stepped to the lectern with a weight off his shoulders and a wait finally over, the sudden vanquisher of not one, not two, but three “Odom has never” statements.
As head coach at Missouri, he had never beaten South Carolina. Check. He had never won a Southeastern Conference opener. Check. He had never won going into an off week. Check.
But ever self-aware — and ever upbeat — Odom was ready for one of the questions inevitably coming during his postgame press conference Saturday. There’s one more “Odom has never” that’s more of an oddity than anything else: MU is 0-3 after bye weeks under the fourth-year coach.
“I know I’m not very good coming off of a bye up to this point, and I know it’s been well documented,” he told reporters. “And I appreciate you guys pointing it out.”
Odom went on to say the Tigers are changing their approach to bye-week practice this year, straying from the usual routine and treating it more like a typical week, as though they have a game Saturday.
There may be no game for Missouri this Saturday, the first of two respites this season, but you wouldn’t know that from watching the team practice.
The Tigers practiced full-speed and in “shells” (shoulder pads and helmets) on Tuesday.
“Some programs like to take (the pads) completely off, where they’re just in helmets, or they’re running around in just shorts,” said safety Khalil Oliver, an Oregon transfer.
The biggest difference that he and other experienced players have noticed is that Missouri is employing a number of its usual game-week drills, such as full 11-on-11 sets. The team has also already established the initial game plan for its next opponent, Troy.
“Low volume, high intensity,” senior cornerback DeMarkus Acy said.
That means practices for the bye week are still shorter than usual, with fewer five-minute drill periods — there were 12 on Tuesday as opposed to the usual 18 to 20 — but the Tigers were going full-throttle during those 12 periods.
Acy, Oliver and redshirt senior Ronnell Perkins all said they have enjoyed the adjustment so far because they think it’s the best way to balance the recovery factor of an off week with hard work and a maintained routine. The idea is partially to keep players from becoming complacent against Troy.
“Coach Odom has done a good job letting us know we’re going to cut down a little bit on practice, but you guys are going to need to go out and treat it just like a game week,” Oliver said. “And I think we have. Just like the first week (against Wyoming), you can’t take any game for granted.”
Against FBS opponents during Odom’s tenure, the Tigers are 0-7 in games when they’ve had more than one week to prepare. That mark consists of three losses after bye weeks, two bowl games and two season openers (MU has won its two season openers against lower-level FCS teams in the Odom era). Troy is an FBS team out of the Sun Belt Conference.
Part of Odom’s remodeled bye week plan is an increased commitment to the present. Typically, Missouri coaches use the break in the schedule to make recruiting visits throughout the week, but this year, the coaching staff is waiting for the weekend to do any recruiting.
The players will have Saturday off, which they said is a source of motivation to keep the intensity high throughout the week. And there still is an emphasis on recovery and film, manifested in the shorter practices.
“We try to use the bye week to get our bodies back a little bit,” Perkins said. “We’ve been going hard since (fall) camp.”
“It’s a huge week,” Acy said. “Some guys are banged up or coming off injuries, so this is big for them to recover as fast as they can. Watch film, get the mental part right, and the physical part. It’s pretty hard to recover during the season, but you need those bye weeks.”
Missouri might have been better off without them in recent years, ironically. But Odom has reversed negative trends already this season; why not another?
“If we get an opportunity to get an extra week,” Oliver said, “we’re going to take advantage of it.”