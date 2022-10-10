Georgia South Carolina Football

Georgia coach Kirby Smart congratulates tight end Oscar Delp (4) after he scored a touchdown against South Carolina on Sept. 17 in Columbia, S.C.

 Artie Walker Jr. - freelancer, FR171867 AP

Through the first six weeks of the 2022 college football season, Missouri went toe-to-toe with the defending national champions, allowed a win to slip out of its hands in Auburn, twice, and picked up a pair of wins at Memorial Stadium.

With the Tigers in action for three hours each weekend, what has gone on outside Columbia? For starters, Tennessee is on fire, Georgia has shown it's not immune to an odd off-night and Kentucky has dropped consecutive games. With Missouri on its bye this weekend, here’s what you need to know about all that has transpired elsewhere in the SEC East.

  • Sports Reporter, Spring 2022 studying sports journalism. You can reach me at kylepinnell@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

