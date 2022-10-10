Through the first six weeks of the 2022 college football season, Missouri went toe-to-toe with the defending national champions, allowed a win to slip out of its hands in Auburn, twice, and picked up a pair of wins at Memorial Stadium.
With the Tigers in action for three hours each weekend, what has gone on outside Columbia? For starters, Tennessee is on fire, Georgia has shown it's not immune to an odd off-night and Kentucky has dropped consecutive games. With Missouri on its bye this weekend, here’s what you need to know about all that has transpired elsewhere in the SEC East.
(1) Georgia (6-0, 3-0)
Missouri fans have already seen the Bulldogs firsthand this season. Back on Oct. 1, the Tigers nearly toppled the top-ranked program; Missouri even led most of the way, but lost 26-22.
Although undefeated, Georgia has had a few head-scratching results for a team that turned nearly every game into a blowout last season. It beat Kent State but gave up 22 points, and then struggled against the Tigers.
The Bulldogs defense remains impressive, holding its first three opponents to a combined 10 points, but hasn’t yet clicked like it did last season. At this point, those issues are all nit-picky, especially after Georgia’s 42-10 win against Auburn last weekend. Kirby Smart’s team still looks every bit like national championship contenders, even if it isn't as dominant as it was a season ago.
(6) Tennessee (5-0, 2-0)
Interested in offense? The Volunteers have plenty of it this season. Led by quarterback Hendon Hooker and a talented stable of receivers, Tennessee averages nearly 47 points and 547 yards of offense each week.
Not only is the Volunteers’ production up, but they’re pulling out wins they haven’t in years. On Sept. 24, Tennessee beat Florida 38-33, its first win against the Gators since 2016. This past weekend, it went to LSU and won 40-13, its first victory against the Tigers since 2005.
Next Saturday, ESPN’s College Gameday returns to Knoxville, Tennessee, when the Volunteers host Alabama. Tennessee can win that game, but even if it falters against the Crimson Tide, the program should still be considered “for real.” Missouri visits Neyland Stadium on Nov. 12 for its final road game of the season.
(22) Kentucky (4-2, 1-2)
The Wildcats began the season 4-0 before losing their past two games. A consistently solid program under coach Mark Stoops, Kentucky has the tools and talent to remain ranked all season.
Will Levis is one of the best quarterbacks in the SEC and already has 12 touchdowns; he hasn’t yet passed for fewer than 200 yards in a game this season. Chris Rodriguez, who finished with over 1,300 rushing yards and nine touchdowns a season ago, returned from injury and began his season two weeks ago.
Kentucky is coming off a 24-14 loss to South Carolina in Lexington, Kentucky, without Levis, but also has a win at Florida on its resume. The loss to the Gamecocks could prove costly later this season, as the Wildcats have games against Georgia, Tennessee and Mississippi State — all ranked programs — remaining.
A true wildcard, Kentucky has the talent to beat any opponent but is also capable of a head-scratching defeat. The Wildcats travel to Memorial Stadium for a matchup against the Tigers on Nov. 5.
Florida (4-2, 1-2)
While not as dominant as in recent seasons, Florida has had a solid start to its 2022 campaign. The Gators are certainly beating the teams they are supposed to and threw in a 29-26 win against Utah for good measure. Their two losses have come against Kentucky and Tennessee.
Quarterback Anthony Richardson is inconsistent, but his athleticism keeps opposing defenses on their feet. Defensively solid up front, led by linebacker Brenton Cox Jr., the Gators’ 455 tackles is the second-best mark in the SEC.
Missouri fans saw Florida up close this past weekend when the Gators beat the Tigers 24-17.
While Florida's remaining schedule is manageable, with games against LSU, Texas A&M, South Carolina and Vanderbilt, it still has to play Georgia. It will be interesting to see where the Gators end up in the SEC East standings come the season's end.
South Carolina (4-2, 1-2)
After two SEC defeats in its first three games, South Carolina has bounced back nicely and heads into its bye week on a three-game winning streak. The Gamecocks' latest win, a 24-14 road victory against Kentucky, may have turned the most heads in the SEC this past weekend.
South Carolina’s defense played a factor in the win from the opening snap, when it forced and recovered a fumble to set the offense up deep in Wildcats territory. Running back MarShawn Lloyd ran for over 110 yards and a touchdown.
The Gamecocks made headlines this offseason when they added former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler to their roster, however it has been a mixed bag of inconsistent performances for the starter. Rattler has over 1,250 passing yards so far this season but has eight interceptions to match his five touchdowns thrown.
How legit is South Carolina? It’s hard to tell for sure, but the Gamecocks are certainly heating up on the field after putting their games against Georgia and Arkansas behind them. Following their bye, they have Texas A&M before hosting Missouri at Williams-Brice Stadium on Oct. 29.
Vanderbilt (3-3, 0-2)
The Commodores kicked off their season with wins against Hawaii and Elon before falling back to earth when their SEC slate began. Still, Vanderbilt has played in some fun games this season and even led Ole Miss 20-17 at halftime this past weekend before going on to lose 52-28.
Both AJ Swann and Mike Wright have taken snaps for the Commodores this season, as the team hasn’t been shy about trying out a two-quarterback system. Neither Swann nor Wright have thrown for over 850 yards, but they have combined for 14 touchdowns (Swann has eight to Wright's six). Wide receiver Will Sheppard has accounted for 452 of Vanderbilt’s total receiving yards this season, which ranks third in the SEC behind Missouri’s Dominic Lovett.
The Commodores have multiple defenders who measure up well in the SEC, too. Linebacker Anfernee Orji leads the SEC with 61 tackles, while linebacker De’Rickey Wright has three interceptions so far this season, good for second-best in the conference.
Like Missouri, Vanderbilt lacks an SEC win, although its two conference games have come against Alabama and Ole Miss, both top-10 programs. The Tigers and Commodores meet on Oct. 22 at Memorial Stadium.