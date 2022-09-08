At 11 a.m. Saturday morning, Missouri and Kansas State will face off in football for the first time since October 2011.

It's the Tigers' first true challenge of the 2022 season, coming against a program that routinely punches above its weight in the Big 12 and is always a threat to be reckoned with at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

  • Sports Reporter, Spring 2022 studying sports journalism. You can reach me at kylepinnell@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

