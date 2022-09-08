At 11 a.m. Saturday morning, Missouri and Kansas State will face off in football for the first time since October 2011.
It's the Tigers' first true challenge of the 2022 season, coming against a program that routinely punches above its weight in the Big 12 and is always a threat to be reckoned with at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Missouri players and coaches have talked all week about the test they face 250 miles west of Columbia, but what do Wildcats players and coaches have to say about the Tigers?
Similar to how Blake Baker's defense is preparing for Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman knows that stopping Missouri begins with slowing its run game, one that combined to go over 323 yards in its season opener against Louisiana Tech.
"They're going to run the football; that's their identity, that's what they do," Klanderman said. "It sets up a lot of their gadget plays and what they want to do to get explosive plays."
Added Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman: "They do a great job at showing you one thing and the next time showing you the same look and having a trick play or gadget play from it, which they execute at a high level."
Those gadget plays — such as flea-flickers, double passes and reverses — have drawn the attention of the entire Wildcats coaching staff. For example, in Week 1 alone, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz lined wide receiver Luther Burden up in a Wildcat formation multiple times just to place the ball in his hands.
"In one game, it's tough to say if (Burden) is going to be here or there," Klanderman said. "(Missouri) did a nice job of moving him around (against Louisiana Tech) and being creative. It's hard to say, but you bet we're going to know where he's at."
Klanderman expects the Tigers to try and confuse his defense with several formations and dictate how it lines up. He also is wary of quarterback Brady Cook, whose all-around game stood out on film.
"I think he throws the ball well, but what else is scary is him extending plays with his legs," Klanderman said. "I think (Missouri) is going to use him in the run game, and it wouldn't surprise me if they're doing some read stuff with him because he can really run."
The Tigers may see a familiar face line up against them in purple come Saturday: linebacker Shawn Robinson, who played at MU for two seasons. Currently dealing with an injury, Klieman anticipates that it will be a game-time decision whether Robinson is fit enough to play.
When Klieman assessed Missouri's defense, he saw a team playing much like his did, running base schemes to help players, especially newer ones, become more comfortable in a fresh system.
And there are a whole host of plays neither team has yet to unleash, waiting for this weekend and beyond.
"There were a lot of things we worked on during fall camp that (offensive coordinator Collin Klein) didn't get to on the play card because he wanted to hold it (for Missouri)," Klieman said.
Finally, Klieman touched on the return of an old Big 12 rivalry, at least for a limited time. Many of the players in this meeting were in grade school when the Wildcats beat the Tigers 24-17 in 2011. Bizarrely enough, Klein started at quarterback that day, and even a decade later, he remains on the sidelines, albeit in a different role. Both, undoubtedly, are excited for Saturday.
"I remember as a kid growing up watching KU against Missouri, K-State against Missouri and Nebraska against Missouri and thought they were great rivalries," Klieman said. "When you get a regional (non-conference) game for our fans and players, it's exciting."