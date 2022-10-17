Missouri exits its bye week with a chance to move one game closer to .500. Vanderbilt comes to town for Homecoming, and the Commodores, while improved from the past couple years, still haven’t won a Southeastern Conference game since they beat Missouri in 2019.

Coming out of the bye week, Missouri fans have a few storylines they can follow this week as the Tigers prepare to host the Commodores. Here’s what to watch for this week.

  • Soble is a MU Football reporter for the Missourian. Twitter: @jacksoble56

