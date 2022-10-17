Missouri exits its bye week with a chance to move one game closer to .500. Vanderbilt comes to town for Homecoming, and the Commodores, while improved from the past couple years, still haven’t won a Southeastern Conference game since they beat Missouri in 2019.
Coming out of the bye week, Missouri fans have a few storylines they can follow this week as the Tigers prepare to host the Commodores. Here’s what to watch for this week.
Getting healthy
Every team will say this, but the bye week comes at an ideal time for the Tigers. Missouri has injuries of varying severity, from Luther Burden III, to Dominic Lovett, Kris Abrams-Draine, Barrett Banister and Chad Bailey over the past few weeks. Brady Cook has taken several hits as well.
Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz was asked directly about Burden and Cook at the SEC Coaches Teleconference on Wednesday, and he said the team should both be at full strength by Vanderbilt week. He also said the team looks for Lovett, Bailey and Abrams-Draine to get back to 100%. He didn’t say anything about Banister, who was a surprising addition to the injury report before the Florida game.
The bye week is also when Drinkwitz has said the team is undecided if Hyrin White will return this season, or if the big right tackle is applying for a medical redshirt and look to come back in 2023. White would strengthen a Missouri run game that has been getting stronger in the past couple weeks, and a pass protection that has not.
Redshirt freshman defensive end Ky Montgomery could be cleared to play this week, too, if he hasn’t been already. Missouri has more than enough depth at defensive end, so it’s not an addition the Tigers desperately need right now, but they could lose Isaiah McGuire, DJ Coleman and Trajan Jeffcoat to the NFL draft after this season.
Getting Montgomery full-strength reps in practice and late in games could go a long way to seeing him be a contributor in 2023.
Defensive personnel packages
If Bailey is healthy — he dressed for the Florida game and just had a full week to recover, so it’s not certain, but it would be surprising if he isn’t — Missouri has a good problem to have.
The Tigers have six excellent players in the middle of their defense. Linebackers Bailey and Ty’Ron Hopper, stars Martez Manuel and Daylan Carnell and safeties Jaylon Carlies and Joseph Charleston have all been somewhere between more-than-solid and outstanding this year. Outside of third-and-long, though, it’s difficult to get all of them on the field at the same time without compromising the run defense.
Defensive coordinator Blake Baker talked before the Florida game about using Carnell as a “weapon” around the defense, and he’s been a force in stopping any outside runs or quick passes on the perimeter. Additionally, Manuel has had success lining up as essentially an outside linebacker before.
Could Manuel in the box and someone along the lines of McGuire sliding inside — he was a hybrid end-tackle before moving to defensive end full time in 2021 — be enough to stop Vanderbilt’s run game when it needs to, while ensuring Missouri has its 11 best defensive players on the field at the same time? It might be something for Baker to figure out this week.
Young players seeing more time
The bye week was an opportunity for Missouri’s veterans to rest and young players to get consistent reps in team drills. Drinkwitz mentioned running back Tavorus Jones, defensive tackles Marquis Gracial and Jalen Marshall, receiver Mekhi Miller, offensive lineman Armand Membou and safety Isaac Thompson as true freshmen who have been getting extended looks.
Whether those freshmen get extended playing time in the coming weeks depends on how ready they are to contribute and if Missouri has a need. The defensive players are comfortably blocked by veterans who have been keeping the Tigers in games despite offensive ineptitude. Drinkwitz has been talking about getting Jones carries for weeks, but that’s going to be difficult as long as Cody Schrader and Nathaniel Peat continue running as well as they’ve been.
Miller and Membou, though, should continue to see increased playing time. Drinkwitz has credited Membou’s work as the sixth offensive lineman in heavy personnel packages with improving the Tigers’ outside running game. If White can’t return, Membou will at least continue in that role and at best get some reps at right tackle if Connor Wood continues to struggle.
Miller converted two third-and-longs near the end of the Florida game, and he has the football IQ to be a major contributor as a freshman. Tauskie Dove only has nine catches this season despite starting every game. Particularly if Banister remains out, Miller’s reps should increase as the season moves along.
Quarterback
Drinkwitz touched on the possibility of giving freshman quarterback Sam Horn game reps in the coming weeks.
“I’d absolutely consider it,” Drinkwitz said. “Absolutely something that we’re talking about, but it’s something that has to be earned in practice. It’s not something that just can be given. It’s got to be earned.”
Drinkwitz knows better than any writer or fan if Horn is ready to play or not, and so far, Horn has operated on game days like he’s the No. 4 quarterback — wearing a red hat and giving signals to the offense on the field, not taking snaps from any of the centers on Missouri’s depth chart in warmups.
However, Drinkwitz’s comments Wednesday were the most he’s entertained putting Horn in a game all season. The true freshman is Missouri’s future at the position, and if he’s ready to play, giving him a series here and there might be the best way to ease him into an eventual starting job.