They say you never know what you’ve got until it’s gone.
Well, it became evident how valuable Tyree Gillespie is to Missouri’s secondary while the safety was gone during a 29-7 loss at Kentucky.
Gillespie was ineligible to play during the first half because he was ejected for a targeting penalty the previous week against Vanderbilt. On Tuesday, Barry Odom said Gillespie had been “crying uncontrollably” in the locker room at Vanderbilt after the head-to-head tackle on quarterback Mo Hasan.
And for one half of football without Gillespie, Missouri’s defense produced a tear-inducing performance. Gillespie was watching from the locker room.
“It was difficult,” he said.
Gillespie’s absence proved detrimental to a Missouri team (5-3, 2-2 SEC) that was left looking for answers after a second straight unexpected loss. There was no silver lining this time.
“We’re 5-3 and we’ve earned 5-3,” Odom said. “It’s not where anyone wants to be. Right now that’s who we are. You work, you stay positive within the organization, because there will be plenty of negativity about where we are and how we’ve played the last couple of weeks. I’ve also learned to fight through adversity and rally the troops with the group we’ve got.”
Without Gillespie, the Tigers allowed the Wildcats to score on their last four possessions of the first half, burying Missouri in a 22-0 deficit. With true freshman Martez Manuel replacing Gillespie, free safety Josh Bledsoe had a higher burden of reading plays correctly and covering more ground. When quarterback Lynn Bowden completed a 44-yard pass on a simple go-route over the middle, Bledsoe had to catch up in coverage and cornerback Christian Holmes was beaten in one-on-one. Manuel’s inexperience showed.
“I wouldn’t say he did bad,” Gillespie said of Manuel, “but I wouldn’t say he did good, either.”
Then Gillespie returned for the second half, and the difference was astronomical. In half a game, he tallied two tackles for loss, five total tackles, a pass breakup and a forced fumble around midfield at a moment when Missouri needed a defensive boost, down 22-7.
Kentucky only threw the ball twice in the half (in part due to an already run-heavy offense in the rain) and didn’t record a passing yard. The Wildcats scored seven points after the intermission.
“We’ve just got to run and hit,” Gillespie said.
The secondary was especially needed to hit against Kentucky considering how infrequently Bowden was throwing. He ran rampant for 204 yards, largely because Missouri’s pass rush couldn’t get much pressure on him around the line of scrimmage to clog running holes. The Tigers didn’t record a sack and have just one in the last two weeks combined. They had to rely on cornerbacks and safeties to make more tackles, and Jarvis Ware, Bledsoe and company became guilty of letting Bowden slip through their fingers.
Bledsoe and Gillespie have worked well in tandem as safeties all season, but while Bledsoe’s numbers have generally been a bit better, Saturday’s loss showed that the Tigers need both of them to be most effective in the secondary.
And the defense had no margin for error in Lexington, nor does it have any margin for error in two weeks at Georgia. That’s because Derek Dooley’s offense has suddenly become hapless. At Vanderbilt, the defense played well enough for most of the game to be a positive caveat. Kentucky was an utterly complete loss on both sides of the ball.
As a result, Missouri’s season seems to have a little less meaning going into the toughest portion of its schedule with Georgia and Florida on deck.
“If we start to fracture, we don’t have a chance the next four weeks,” Odom said. “Nobody wants to hear that, but that’s reality.”