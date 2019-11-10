Columbia, MO (65201)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with a mix of light rain and snow late. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 70%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with a mix of light rain and snow late. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 70%.