NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Time and time again, Missouri football has been its own enemy when it has tasted a measured success. It happened in Wyoming to a team on the verge of starting 2019 ranked, and it happened again at Vanderbilt on Saturday to a team that had just reached the top of the SEC East standings.
Same ends, different means.
This time, a Missouri (5-2) offense that had put up 30-plus points in 11 straight games — one of the most impressive scoring streaks in the country — flopped against a Vanderbilt (2-5) defense that had allowed the fifth-most total yards in college football. The result was utter silence from players in the locker room after a 21-14 loss. Only coaches spoke in the postgame team meeting.
“There was nothing to be said,” offensive lineman Yasir Durant said. “Everyone knows what happened out there.”
What exactly did happen to the MU offense? Failure to block up front was the first domino. Missouri’s offensive linemen said after the game that Vanderbilt didn’t do anything schematically on defense that the Tigers hadn’t already seen on film while preparing. They were expecting a lot of run blitzes, but they simply couldn’t stop the pressure when the Commodores did just that on first and second downs.
Offensive coordinator Derek Dooley likes to run the ball on those downs when he can, but the Tigers couldn’t pick up anything on the ground with blockers missing assignments. Larry Borom especially struggled at edge protection from the right tackle position, often forcing MU runners — and quarterback Kelly Bryant — to the left.
The three MU tailbacks combined for 81 yards on 24 carries (3.38 yards per rush), led by Larry Rountree III’s 47 yards one week after he ran for 126 against Ole Miss’s staunch run defense. And when that happens ...
“You get into those third-and-long situations,” said center Trystan Colon-Castillo. “The whole defense knows it’s a pass. The whole stadium knows it’s a pass. They’re ready to tee off and try to get up to the quarterback and the offensive line.”
Bryant, whose 140 passing yards were overshadowed by 72 rushing yards, struggled with accuracy on his throws in the first half. One errant throw led to tight end Albert Okwuegbunam flipping over a defender and injuring himself.
Those inaccuracies might have made Bryant slower to pull the trigger later in the game when pressure came. Bryant said he didn’t lose confidence in his throwing at any point, but if that’s the case, he didn’t spot open receivers several times.
When his first receiver option on a play wasn’t open, he was usually more likely to resort to scrambling.
“It could have just been me getting outside the pocket a little bit too early,” Bryant said. “I feel like I’ve just got to stay in the pocket, know when to scramble, know when not to scramble.”
Scrambling was exactly what Vanderbilt wanted Bryant doing. Once the Commodores had Missouri in those third-and-long situations, they would sometimes only send three pass-rushers. Their formations had as many as eight defensive backs on some third downs, giving them numbers in pass coverage and speed against the scramble game. Most of all, Colon-Castillo noticed an adjustment Vanderbilt made.
“What they kind of tried starting to do, I realized, was they were putting the nose tackle in a spy,” Colon-Castillo said.
Rather than pass-rush immediately, the middle defensive lineman would drop back in man-to-man coverage on Bryant, expecting and often tempting him to run. Often that assignment is delegated to a linebacker, but this tweak messed with matchups for the offensive line.
“They were trying to collapse the pocket and get Kelly scrambling,” Colon-Castillo said.
“I was reading it,” Bryant said. “Whenever I saw a lane, I was just trying to make plays.”
It influenced his decision-making, getting Bryant to use his legs more than his eyes and arms. And Missouri’s blocking just wasn’t enough to consistently reinforce that amount of scrambling. On what turned out to be the Tigers’ last offensive play of the game, Bryant was tripped up from behind while trying to scramble, and Tucker McCann missed the ensuing field goal.
There was a missed field goal early in the game, too, that haunted the Tigers later. Receiver Johnathon Johnson was caught on a blatant false start before a third-and-10 — one of 12 MU penalties for 120 yards — then Bryant was sacked. It combined for a 12-yard loss on third down, leading to the missed kick. The lack of discipline on offense was glaring.
“That’s draining, but also, you’re going to have plays that don’t go your way,” Barry Odom said. “That’s the game of football. Let’s regroup and snap out of it and get onto the next one, and we didn’t do a very good job of that the entire game.”
Getting behind on first and second downs kept forcing Missouri to regroup. The offensive line couldn’t. Under pressure, Kelly Bryant couldn’t. The Commodores had the Tigers right where they wanted them.