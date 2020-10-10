Ryan Walters knows what he wants the Missouri defense to look like.
The defensive coordinator said Thursday that the Tigers defensive identity should be tight coverage and a downhill run defense. He wants his linemen to be hard to double team, and make it hard for offensive linemen to climb to the second level. There's also two simple standards he wants to see.
"Communicative and playing hard," he said. "I think if you turn on the tape, I want people to say 'Man, those guys really run and they hit and they get there.' I don't know if I've ever watched a good defense and those not be the two main things."
However, the Missouri defense has failed to live up to those standards two weeks into its winless season. To this point, the Tigers have allowed both Alabama and Tennessee to control the game early, and break away on offense .
To this point, Missouri is a top-50 defense in the country when it comes to average yards allowed per game. But it's also giving up 5.9 yards a play, and its 10 touchdowns allowed through two games are the second-most in the Southeastern Conference.
The Tigers of Columbia are heading into a matchup Saturday with an LSU program that's No. 4 in the SEC in total points through two weeks. So, as Missouri looks to rebound from an abysmal defensive performance against Tennessee, it needs to sharpen up.
Although cliche, both Walters and linebacker Nick Bolton noted that execution will be key moving forward, especially if MU wants to do better than a performance that allowed the Volunteers to gain 232 yards on the ground last week.
Bolton said after the Tennessee loss that the defense needs to be more assignment sound, specifically by maintaining gaps, and that it needs to do a better job of tackling in space. However, Walters noted that if a team has a 200-plus-yard performance, there's likely defensive miscues all over.
"Whether it's scheme or alignment or preparation or missed tackles or them making a play," Walters said Thursday. "So what we've got to do is eliminate the stuff that we can control and that's scheme, getting lined up, have eyes on our spot and playing physical."
Executing the details, which Walters said haven't been there the last two weeks, is likely a big contributor to Missouri's inability to get off the field. To this point, the team's No. 3 in the SEC in most first downs allowed, and it allowed Tennessee to be 6-of-13 on third downs and 4-of-4 on fourth downs.
Walters was quick to follow up and say he didn't question his team's physicality, and their effort may not be something to question, especially when you consider the caliber of offensive line that both the Crimson Tide and Volunteers have. However, the case may be different in Week 3.
To this point, LSU has given up 7 sacks and 8 tackles for loss. They've also given up three quarterback hits through two games.
Walters said Thursday he's had sleepless nights preparing for the Tigers of Baton Rouge, and that you can't "chase ghosts" when comparing this year's offense to the ferocious attack led by Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow a year ago. Instead, as Walters has preached, he wants his unit to focus on what it can do better.
"In my opinion, you've got to work on the things that hurt you from previous weeks," he said. "So that if they're trying to copycat from teams that have had success against some of the things that we've done, make sure that you correct those and so they're not issues moving forward."
One aspect to tinker with is the Tigers' variety of coverage schemes. Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano noted after last week's loss that his receivers executed at a high level once MU fell into prioritizing the run.
"When you start seeing that they're playing Cover 1 or they're having a seven-, eight-man box, you know that we've got to go over the top of that," he said.
The good news for MU is that Burrow is no longer an LSU Tiger, but his successor, Myles Brennan, has found success thus far.
Through two games, he's thrown for 682 yards and his seven touchdowns are No. 2 in the conference.
"There's a reason why he's the starting quarterback at LSU," Walters said of Brennan. "We've got to do a good job of disguising coverages and not giving him the same look snap-in and snap-out. Because if he knows where he's going with the ball, it's there, it's on target, it's on time."