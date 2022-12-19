When bowl game invites were handed out, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz could not have been happier about the location of the Gasparilla Bowl. From ocean views to Colombian restaurants on his mind, Drinkwitz seemed ecstatic to be heading south.
With a mission to make a conference championship and a playoff berth on the forefront of his mind each season, he said making a bowl game follows as the next priority. The Tigers have done that the past three seasons (their trip to the Music City Bowl in 2020 was canceled because of COVID-19).
The Tigers departed Monday morning for Tampa, Florida. And as players settle into the Gulf Coast city, there are other activities they have time to participate in besides bumping shoulder pads with Wake Forest on Friday.
The Tigers are scheduled to visit Busch Gardens as well as a theme park, exciting to veteran wide receiver Barrett Banister.
“I haven’t been to an amusement park in I don’t know how long, so that’ll be a blast,” Banister said.
But there’s more in the Sunshine State that Banister is planning to see. And while he joked he needed his itinerary as soon as possible, a casino is on his mind after the wheels of the team’s chartered plane touch down.
Banister isn’t the only player excited for the slot machines. Defensive tackle Jayden Jernigan is also planning a visit to the tables with the sixth-year wide receiver.
“Yeah, Barrett’s my guy,” Jernigan said in response to a question asking if he would join his teammate. “The whole (offensive) line, we’ve been getting it. That’s my highlight for Tampa.”
Jernigan, a first-time tourist to Tampa, noted Missouri is attending a “fire festival,” too, where he hopes to explore more of the surrounding area. Quarterback Brady Cook added that he hopes for some Christmas lights to get him into the holiday cheer.
“I haven’t really gotten Christmas vibes yet this year,” Cook said.
The weather is also cause for excitment for the players. The projected temperature for kickoff Friday in Tampa is around 55 degrees, a stark contrast to the negative temperatures predicted to hit Columbia that same day.
“I think the warm weather is probably the biggest thing that we’re fired up for,” Banister said. “We’re going to go from playing in some pretty warm weather to getting off the plane that night, and it’s going to be a pretty quick turn around, 180 for us, but we’re excited about it.”