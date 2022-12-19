Arkansas Missouri Football

Missouri wide receivers Tauskie Dove, left, and Barrett Banister, right, look at the Battle Line Trophy after the Tigers defeated Arkansas on Nov. 25 at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. The Tigers won 29-27, securing bowl eligibility with their sixth win of the season. Missouri faces Wake Forest in the Gasparilla Bowl at 5:30 p.m. Friday in Tampa, Florida.

 L.G. Patterson/The Associated Press

When bowl game invites were handed out, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz could not have been happier about the location of the Gasparilla Bowl. From ocean views to Colombian restaurants on his mind, Drinkwitz seemed ecstatic to be heading south.

With a mission to make a conference championship and a playoff berth on the forefront of his mind each season, he said making a bowl game follows as the next priority. The Tigers have done that the past three seasons (their trip to the Music City Bowl in 2020 was canceled because of COVID-19).

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, Spring and Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at kgvmnr@umsystem.edu

Recommended for you