The sky hanging over Bill Snyder Family Stadium appeared foreboding even two hours before Missouri kicked off against Kansas State.

Dark clouds contrasted the stadium's limestone brick facade that at first glance resembles a medieval castle moreso than a modest 50,000-seat football stadium in America’s heartland.

  • Sports Reporter, Spring 2022 studying sports journalism. You can reach me at kylepinnell@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

