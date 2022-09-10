The sky hanging over Bill Snyder Family Stadium appeared foreboding even two hours before Missouri kicked off against Kansas State.
Dark clouds contrasted the stadium's limestone brick facade that at first glance resembles a medieval castle moreso than a modest 50,000-seat football stadium in America’s heartland.
Those clouds soon unleashed buckets of rain and flashing bolts of lightning that delayed player warmups and fans from entering the stadium. Just like the weather in Manhattan, Kansas, the Tigers’ offense deteriorated quickly in their 40-12 loss to the Wildcats on Saturday afternoon.
“It starts with me,” Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “I gotta do a much better job being prepared and I gotta get more out of our football team than I did today.”
Drinkwitz spent most of his post game press conference with his head rested in his hands. It wasn’t a fun afternoon for him nor the Tigers (1-1), who made the 250-mile trip west for the first time since the program’s Big 12 days in October 2011. The visitors surrendered 336 yards to the Wildcats and mustered 222 yards of total offense in a game that felt out of hand before the game entered a lengthy weather delay midway through the second quarter.
Ten days after forcing three takeaways against Louisiana Tech, Missouri’s defense failed to force a single momentum-shifting play against the Wildcats; a late forced fumble that led to an untimed score for MU was little consolation. Instead, the hosts gave the Tigers a taste of their own medicine with four second-half interceptions, coming on four straight possessions and three straight passes.
“The defense showed up today, they did a tremendous job,” receiver Tauskie Dove said. “Offensively, we weren’t able to get into the end zone very often.”
Missouri’s defense did the best it could, holding the Wildcats to six points on the first three takeaways, but could only hold on for so long without receiving any support from its offense. Kicker Harrison Mevis scored six of the Tigers' 12 points, and his team didn’t look anywhere close to scoring a touchdown until it was gifted that late turnover in the red zone, with Cody Schrader scoring from 1 yard out on the game's final play.
Things were going so poorly for Missouri’s offense that after starting quarterback Brady Cook got the wind knocked out of him on his second interception, Drinkwitz elected to replace him with Jack Abraham, at least until Abraham threw two interceptions of his own in just three pass attempts.
“Obviously it wasn’t an ideal situation for (Abraham) to go into the game either,” Drinkwitz said. “I was just trying to light a spark or get something else going, but Brady is our quarterback.”
Then the Tigers defensive dam inevitably broke as star running back Deuce Vaughn broke free for a 24-yard touchdown, putting the Wildcats up 33-6 and slamming the door on any potential comeback.
Missouri showed promise early, establishing its ground game with eight runs on the first drive against just two passes. Even Cook flashed his mobility, taking four of the Tigers’ eight carries during a drive that ended with a 49-yard field goal from Mevis. Then the Wildcats' offense went to work.
Vaughn scored the game’s first touchdown on a 1-yard run up the gut. The run capped a well-orchestrated 11-play, 75-yard Wildcats drive on which quarterback Adrian Martinez passed for 54 yards, notable because he finished with just 53 yards through the air a week ago.
If Kansas State’s first drive centered on Martinez, the second belonged to Vaughn. The running back broke several chunk plays, and it was his emphatic block on the Tigers’ Jaylon Carlies in the secondary that set the final edge on Kansas State’s second touchdown, allowing Martinez to find pay dirt on a 9-yard score that put his team up 14-3.
Missouri went three-and-out on its following two drives, not gaining positive yardage on either. To make matters worse, after a brief reprieve from the elements the clock stopped again as lightning struck with 7:44 remaining in the second quarter.
The lengthy delay couldn’t come at a better time for the Tigers, who had minus-2 yards passing when the game stopped. Maybe it would be the break they needed to talk things over and regroup for another two-and-a-half quarters.
It didn’t turn out that way.
Kansas State’s first touch after the restart was a 76-yard punt return touchdown by Phillip Brooks to give the Wildcats a 20-3 lead as the Tigers continued to punt and punt and punt.
“Finger pointing can come out, but as a team we understand that we’re a whole unit," Dove said. "If we divide up and separate, it’s just going to hurt us.”
Missouri’s road struggles under Drinkwitz have continued in Year 3. The Tigers are now 2-8 on the road under their head coach, with one road win in each of the past two seasons. Next up away from home, after next week's home contest against Abilene Christian: Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 24.
For now, Missouri has plenty of other things to worry about. In the Tigers' first true test of the 2022 season, they left much to be desired in all three phases of the game. They’ll have a chance to bounce back against the Western Athletic Conference's ACU at 11 a.m. next Saturday at Memorial Stadium.