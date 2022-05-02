Former Missouri defensive lineman Kobie Whiteside was invited to the Atlanta Falcons' rookie minicamp on a tryout basis Sunday, Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reported.
Whiteside played five seasons for the Tigers, starting four of the 12 games he played in 2021. Prior to an injury in 2020, the Houston product was on preseason watch list for the Bronko Nagurski award for the top defensive player, and the Outland Trophy for the top interior lineman.
At Mizzou Pro Day, Whiteside said he had only spoken with the Arizona Cardinals to date, while worrying about signing an agent and balancing life beyond football.
"I think I could bring a spark to a team," Whiteside said regarding what he could bring to an NFL team.
Whiteside told reporters at Mizzou Pro Day he didn't care where he ended up, he just wanted the opportunity — something he wouldn't take for granted.