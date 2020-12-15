Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz has already put together a notable inaugural recruiting class, but he’s not quite done with its finishing touches.
Drinkwitz said on his “Tiger Talk” radio show last week that Missouri is “pushing hard” to add another five players to its current class. The next day, Missouri landed four-star wide receiver Dominic Lovett. The East St. Louis prospect flipped his commitment to the Tigers from Arizona State, where he had committed in September.
“It’s ‘flipmas’ season,” Drinkwitz said Tuesday. “You’ve always got to be worried about making sure that your guys are tucked in at home safe, nice; make sure you’ve got conversation with their parents; make sure everything’s good. And then you’ve got to do your due diligence, poke around and make sure everybody else is good, too.”
Drinkwitz reiterated Tuesday that Missouri is trying to close in on one or two more prospects for the early signing period. Here’s a list of potential names that could sign with the Tigers.
Top names to watch
Arden Walker
- , strong-side defensive end; Englewood, Colorado (Cherry Creek High School).
Dontae Balfour
- , cornerback; Starke, Florida (Bradford High).
Jadarrius Perkins
- , cornerback; Hattiesburg, Mississippi (Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College).
Only one of three prospects is expected to sign during the early signing period, but it’s possible all three could end up in mid-Missouri by the regular signing period’s end.
Walker announced Dec. 5 he’d be committing and signing during the early period, and he told The Athletic’s Peter Baugh on Dec. 14 that his decision would come down to the Tigers, Colorado and UCLA.
A three-star prospect, Walker would be the eighth defensive lineman to commit to Missouri’s 2021 class, and the second strong-side defensive end. He’d also be the fifth-highest-graded defensive lineman in Missouri’s class.
Walker is the No. 43 player at his position and No. 6 in the state of Colorado.
Balfour and Perkins will both be committing after the early signing period — Perkins will announce on Christmas day, and Balfour will announce Feb. 3 — but both have the Tigers listed as a finalist. Missouri is competing with six other schools for Perkins, and Balfour announced Dec. 1 that MU and Auburn were his final two schools.
Balfour is the No. 63 cornerback nationally, and Perkins is the No. 5 JUCO prospect in the nation and No. 3 among cornerbacks.
Potential commits
Austin Uke
- , offensive tackle; Dallas, Texas (Parish Episcopal School).
Jalen Williams
- , defensive tackle; Tylertown, Mississippi (Jones College).
Neither Uke nor Williams announced when they’ll be signing or listed finalists, but Missouri has extended offers to both.
Williams would continue a trend of the Tigers recruiting defensive linemen wellin 2021; they could lose up to five seniors on the line after this season. Those seniors include defensive tackles Markell Utsey and Kobie Whiteside. Williams is listed as the No. 11 JUCO prospect nationally and No. 2 defensive tackle.
Uke has been on a meteoric recruiting rise since September. The offensive tackle committed to Holy Cross on Sept. 20 but decommitted two months later. He had picked up seven Division I offers in that span, with Penn State and Southern California extending offers. The Tigers offered Uke on Nov. 23, a day after he decommitted from Holy Cross.
Uke’s composite grade would make him the ninth-best recruit in Missouri’s 2021 class. He’d also be joining an offensive line that’s expected to lose at most one player in starting center Mike Maietti, though Drinkwitz has been publicly pushing for the center’s return.
Possible flips, surprises
Tobechi Okoli
- , strong-side defensive end; Kansas City (Lincoln College Prep).
Keontez Lewis
- , wide receiver; East St. Louis, Illinois (East St. Louis).
Michael Myslinksi
- , offensive tackle; Jacksonville, Florida (Bishop Kenny).
It’s unclear if any of these three recruits are likely to end up at Missouri, but as Drinkwitz has laid out, a flip of commitment is always possible.
Okoli and Lewis are still verbally committed to different programs, and Myslinksi, who committed to Texas on Aug. 6, decommitted Dec. 11. None have formally announced a day they’ll be signing their letters of intent.
If the Tigers were to flip anymore prospects, Lewis and Okoli make some of the most sense. Both are in-state prospects, and Drinkwitz has preached “locking down the state” since he was hired. Both are also at positions where young players will likely vie for playing time next season.
Lewis committed to UCLA on July 9, but he’s also high school teammates with Lovett and Missouri quarterback commit Tyler Macon. Lewis had Missouri listed in his top 10 schools in late March.
Okoli committed to Auburn on Aug. 8, but it’s still up in the air as to whether or not Gus Malzahn’s firing will impact his status. According to 247Sports, Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele was Okoli’s primary recruiter, and Steele’s name has been speculated as a possibility to fill Malzahn’s vacant position.
Myslinksi never posted his top schools ahead of committing to the Longhorns, but Missouri extended him an offer June 10.