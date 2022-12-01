Luther Burden goes to catch the ball (copy)

MU wide receiver Luther Burden goes to catch the ball against Arkansas last Friday on Faurot Field in Columbia. On Monday, Burden announced on Twitter his intention to stay at Missouri.

 Olivia Anderson/Missourian

With one tweet, Luther Burden III silenced anyone who still wanted to speculate on whether or not the five-star receiver would leave Missouri after his freshman year.

“I’m now playing with a CHIP on my shoulder in this Bowl Game! Let’s Go To Work!!! I’m not going anywhere — Tiger for Life — MIZ!!!” Burden tweeted, along with a picture of himself holding a football with a physical chip photoshopped onto his shoulder. The tweet also served as an advertisement for his signature Old Vienna chips, which he wrote consumers can buy at Schnucks.

  • Soble is a MU Football reporter for the Missourian. Twitter: @jacksoble56

