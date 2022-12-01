With one tweet, Luther Burden III silenced anyone who still wanted to speculate on whether or not the five-star receiver would leave Missouri after his freshman year.
“I’m now playing with a CHIP on my shoulder in this Bowl Game! Let’s Go To Work!!! I’m not going anywhere — Tiger for Life — MIZ!!!” Burden tweeted, along with a picture of himself holding a football with a physical chip photoshopped onto his shoulder. The tweet also served as an advertisement for his signature Old Vienna chips, which he wrote consumers can buy at Schnucks.
(tncms-inline)1597263506176253952[0](/tncms-inline)
Scroll up one notch on Burden’s Twitter account, and you’ll find a retweet of Burden and fellow wideout Demariyon ‘Peanut’ Houston mobbing quarterback Brady Cook during Cook’s postgame interview after Missouri’s win over Arkansas. The caption from the fan account, Show Me Football, sarcastically said, “Luther Burden doesn’t like it at Mizzou. He’s going to transfer.”
According to both Burden’s NIL agent and close confidante, Demetrious Johnson, and his dad, Luther Burden Jr., Burden has never considered transferring, and neither expect him to do so any time soon.
“He’s happy up in Columbia,” Burden Jr. said. “He got frustrated a little bit, that’s how he is as a competitor. He wants to contribute to the team. But he never thought about leaving Columbia. … Tiger for life. He’s not going anywhere.”
There are multiple reasons why this is the case, with the first being that he loves his family and doesn’t want to move away from them.
“First of all, he’s close to home with his mom; he’s really close to his sisters,” Johnson, who is from St. Louis and played at Missouri in the early 1980s, said. “He’s really close to his dad. And his sister ‘Moo Moo,’ that’s what we call her, ... is his heart.”
Although Johnson admits he probably could make more NIL money at more prominent football schools with “more aggressive” alumni, Johnson said the MU alumni have been “very, very good to him.”
“The NIL deals have been working out for him,” Johnson said.
Burden also appreciates how much the fan base has embraced him, showing appreciation for what he can do on and off the field. When Burden and his dad go out to eat, fans “swarm” him, asking for his autograph; it’s safe to assume that would not happen to the extent that it does in Columbia at a different school.
“He feels the fan base’s loyalty,” Johnson said. “He feels they’ve been very good to him, and he wants to be loyal to the fan base. He really feels that way.”
Burden wants to win in Columbia, and he sees a path to do so before he leaves, but that doesn’t mean he wasn’t frustrated by some of the Tigers’ close losses. He was. He is an intense competitor, famously “playing angry.” Anyone for whom that is true will be frustrated with losing three one-score games in a row.
“He’s had his ups and downs in terms of emotions, in terms of winning and losing, like any competitive person will have,” Johnson said. “He loves to compete at a high level. And losing those close games, that bothers him.”
“He was kind of disappointed because they could have won more games than they did,” Burden Jr. said. “He wants to bring a championship to Mizzou.”
But again, Burden did not at any point consider leaving Missouri over close losses.
“He gave a commitment to come to Columbia and be a part of this University of Missouri family and stick it out. And that’s what he’s gonna do,” Johnson said. “This guy is no quitter. He doesn’t turn his back on anybody. He’s gonna give it all he can, all the time.”
Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz has said that he believes players on his team have been contacted by opposing teams about transferring to their school, which is an NCAA violation but generally assumed to be common in college football.
Johnson said he would not “be entertaining the conversation” if someone reached out to him about Burden. He said it would not be fair to Missouri or to Burden if he did, and he said, albeit with a caveat, that no one has tried yet.
“No one has tried directly to me, let’s put it that way,” Johnson said, emphasizing “directly.” “Nobody directly has talked to me, to be fair. Nobody directly has talked to me. I hear the same rumors that you hear, people interested in him, wanting to talk to him. I hear those same rumors, but I’m telling you, no one has spoken to me directly or to my team directly.”
At Missouri, Burden became close friends with Dominic Lovett. Burden talked to Johnson shortly after Lovett’s impending decision to enter the transfer portal became public, and the young receiver was “hurting.”
“He was really disappointed because he and Lovett created a great friendship,” Johnson said. “And losing somebody that you’re close to, that sometimes can be very difficult.”
Though Johnson does not represent Lovett and does not regularly communicate with Lovett, he believes that Lovett is leaving the Tigers. Burden Jr. does, too.
“No,” Burden Jr. said when asked if he and Burden III think Lovett could return to Missouri. “He’s gone.”
Still, the thought of following his friend out the door has not crossed Burden’s mind. Instead, he vowed to Johnson that he’ll “step his game up” in Lovett’s absence and that he’ll talk to Missouri’s other receivers and tell them to do the same.
Burden still wants to win for the city and school that embraced him and his family.
“The people up in Columbia take really good care of us, you know what I’m saying?” Burden Jr. said. “Providing for the family and everything. He’s a good kid. And he’s a Tiger for life. And that’s basically it.”