A report from Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, which said that Missouri does not want to play Kansas in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28, caused a firestorm Friday. Many on the internet mocked Missouri for being “scared” to face its historical rival in a bowl game, and even the industry source McMurphy cited seemed to think this was the case.
“A 6-6 team dictating who they don’t want to play in a bowl?” the industry source said, according to McMurphy. “What a world. What a world.”
However, a source close to the situation told the Missourian that this is simply not the case. Missouri does not want to play Kansas in the Liberty Bowl — that much is true — but the main reason boils down to simple dollars and cents.
“At the end of the day, football is a business,” the source said. “The first time these teams have met in 15 some odd years (11 if the bowl game were to happen), you’re gonna make more money on your home field without having to worry about the way that bowl revenue is split between the bowl, the teams and the other teams in the conference.”
Missouri and Kansas are scheduled to play a home-and-home in 2025 and 2026, first in Columbia and then in Lawrence. The two schools have a second home-and-home, in the same order, scheduled in 2031 and 2032 as well.
With so much hype around the 2025 game in Columbia, Missouri has the ability to raise prices for that game and still sell a bounty of tickets — much like it did for the Georgia game this season, when the cheapest general admission ticket was $50, as opposed to $20 for all other conference games.
“The University has the ability to set the prices based on the opponent,” the source said. “It’s basic supply and demand. Obviously, Mizzou is going to have the supply and they are most definitely gonna have the demand for that game.”
If the Tigers and Jayhawks faced off in the Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tennessee, the bowl game would split the revenue with the teams, as opposed to the teams keeping the money for themselves. The fear for Missouri is that the bowl game happening dilutes the excitement of Missouri and Kansas playing each other in the regular season.
“With that game being held on a neutral site beforehand, that runs the risk of losing revenue because more people could end up going to the bowl game and then go, ‘Oh, I went to this game two years ago. I don’t need to go again,’” the source said.
But a premature revived football rivalry isn’t the only factor figuring into the equation for Missouri. During the 2021 season, the Tigers were slated for the Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 22, which overlapped with the men’s basketball program’s “Braggin’ Rights” bout with Illinois in St. Louis.
The administration looks to avoid the same occurrence this season, as the Tigers’ SEC opener falls Dec. 28 against Kentucky in Columbia.
“I would say that that definitely does play a factor in it, especially with the Kentucky game being probably the second-biggest draw that Mizzou basketball and Mizzou Arena is going to get this season behind, obviously, Kansas,” the source said. “I think that definitely is in the mind of those making the decisions.”
But the conversation could be different if a home-and-home series wasn’t already scheduled for 2025 and 2026, ending a 13-season drought. There was reported interest from both parties, but as Missouri and Kansas both inch closer to the announcement, it seems unlikely.
“Absolutely. I don’t see why they wouldn’t do it,” the source said. “But we’ve seen how that has separated the closer we’ve gotten to actually getting to the bowl game.”
The other reasons the Liberty Bowl is not ideal for Missouri are based on the players’ preferences. When the Missourian interviewed Desiree Reed-Francois in December 2021, she repeatedly stressed the importance of MU having an athletic department that listens to athletes’ concerns.
“We’re building a foundation and a culture where success will be the byproduct,” Reed-Francois said at the time. “Our semester has been very people-focused, very student-athlete-driven and a collaborative approach to creating a culture where people can be proud.”
The players’ opinions matter here, and they largely want a bowl game that is played before Christmas, like the Gasparilla Bowl on Dec. 23 or the Vegas Bowl on Dec. 17 so they can be with their families for the holidays.
“We’ve heard time and time again from the administration, from the athletic director that she wants to take all of the programs in a different direction and be more mindful of the players,” the source said.
Because of this, the source agreed with previous reports from other outlets that the Vegas Bowl was Missouri’s preferred destination, due to it being well before Christmas, being in warm weather in an NFL stadium and being likely against a ranked Pac-12 team.
McMurphy currently has the Tigers projected to play in the Gasparilla Bowl against East Carolina on Dec. 23.