Players huddle around the trophy (copy)

Missouri players huddle around the Border War trophy at the end of a Nov. 24, 2007, game against Kansas at Arrowhead Stadium. The No. 4 Tigers defeated the No. 2 Jayhawks 36-28. After reports from Action Network’s Brett McMurphy emerged that Missouri does not want to play Kansas in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28, a source close to the situation told the Missourian why that is the case.

 Missourian File Photo

A report from Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, which said that Missouri does not want to play Kansas in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28, caused a firestorm Friday. Many on the internet mocked Missouri for being “scared” to face its historical rival in a bowl game, and even the industry source McMurphy cited seemed to think this was the case.

“A 6-6 team dictating who they don’t want to play in a bowl?” the industry source said, according to McMurphy. “What a world. What a world.”

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, Spring and Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at kgvmnr@umsystem.edu

  • Soble is a MU Football reporter for the Missourian. Twitter: @jacksoble56

Recommended for you