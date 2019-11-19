Missouri, among many things, is lacking an offensive identity.
All that’s clear at this point about the Tigers’ identity: They don’t score many points. At least not recently. They have gone without a touchdown the past nine quarters.
But you probably already know that if the product on your screen hasn’t forced you to turn off the television.
The question remains — why? What happened to this offense that was easily scoring 20-plus points per game during a five-game winning streak?
There’s no simple answer. If there is an answer, it’s not a short one. But here’s one thing that has changed during the four-game losing streak: Missouri’s run game has faded into the background.
The Tigers ran the ball, on average, 44.6 times per game during the five-game home winning streak. That has dropped to 31.75 rushes per game during the recent slide.
There’s naturally going to be a drop if Missouri is trailing. Passing becomes necessary because of the clock. The Tigers have also run about 10 less plays per game on offense during the losing streak, which means less opportunities to run the ball. During that time, the number of passes per game has not drastically changed.
It’s an example of the classic chicken and egg situation. Which came first? The chicken or the egg? Fewer rushes because of fewer plays or fewer plays because of fewer rushes?
“That’s always hard,” running back coach Cornell Ford said. “Backs get better as the game goes on. Good backs do. Sometimes, you get off track. You are trying different things. Sometimes the run gets forgotten a little bit.”
It wasn’t when Missouri was winning.
During the five-game winning streak, the Tigers were running the ball more effectively and frequently. Lead back Larry Rountree III averaged about 18 carries per game during the homestand. That’s about seven more than he has averaged during the losing streak. The splits for Tyler Badie and Dawson Downing are not as drastic, within two fewer carries per game.
Rountree didn’t play much in the second half of the Georgia game because of a toe sprain with which he was dealing, but either way, he’s not carrying the ball anywhere near as much the past four games.
“Larry is one of those types of backs that, as the game continues, he generally gets stronger as you get into the third and fourth quarter,” Ford said. “So he needs the rock for him to be productive.”
Missouri center Trystan Colon-Castillo said when a back such as Rountree gets in a rhythm because of pure volume in carries, there’s a shift. The back hits holes better, finds creases and makes guys miss.
“Him getting his carries is definitely something you see as the game goes, he gets better,” Colon-Castillo said.
The volume increase can also lend itself to an increase in scoring. During the home winning streak, Rountree scored six of his eight touchdowns on the season.
The play of the offensive line and the overall strength of the defense are two other significant factors that play into scoring success. Georgia and Florida have much tougher defenses than Troy and Southeast Missouri State, for example.
But Missouri has not proved it has a passing game that should take significant priority over the running game.
The biggest argument that can be made for prioritizing passing over running is that Missouri has had to play from behind for much of the losing streak. And it certainly has. However, against Florida, Missouri didn’t trail by more than one score until the third quarter. Yet, the Tigers ran the ball only 29 times out of 68 total plays, 14 of which went to running backs.
No, neither Rountree, Badie or Downing have played so well that the Tigers can’t keep them off the field. No one on the offense really has, though.
Despite the struggles on the ground, the Tigers should stay persistent. They may want to keep hammering the running game. Maybe, just maybe, that can serve as the spark that gets Missouri out of this scoring slump.
If the Tigers can get the run up and going again, opposing defenses will have to send more defenders into the box, creating openings and better matchups in the passing game.
“We’re just going to keep swinging the sledgehammer,” Ford said. “Sooner than later, that sucker is going to crack the way we want it to. But we’re still working at it.”