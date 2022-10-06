Luther Burden III, Barrett Banister and Dominic Lovett were named to Missouri's injury report Thursday, leaving the Tigers' deepest position group in jeopardy. Burden — who was listed as questionable last week — is the only player listed as probable from this week's release.
Banister and Lovett are listed as questionable.
MU coach Eli Drinkwitz has already said Lovett's status is 50/50 to play Saturday, but Banister's placement came as a surprise. Behind the slot receivers on the depth chart is true freshman Mekhi Miller, but Mookie Cooper also could fill the void.
Among the other players listed as questionable is linebacker Chad Bailey, and his status for Saturday doesn't sound promising. On "Tiger Talk", Drinkwitz's weekly radio show, the coach didn't sound optimistic of having Bailey playing, potentially handing the reins again to Dameon Wilson and Devin Nicholson.
Kris Abrams-Draine was also listed questionable, which was expected. If the cornerback can't go against Florida, defensive coordinator Blake Baker said Dreyden Norwood and Marcus Clarke are in line to play.
Expected to be cleared Wednesday, Ky Montgomery was elevated to questionable for Saturday after previously being listed as doubtful. Recovering from left ACL surgery, the redshirt freshman practiced the past two weeks.
Left guard Luke Griffin, wide receivers Demariyon Houston and Chance Luper, right tackle Hyrin White and running back Elijah Young were listed as out.
Pinkel picks up another honor
The winningest head coach in Missouri history, Gary Pinkel, was named to the 2022 SEC Football Legends class Thursday. The annual SEC Legends Celebration falls on Dec. 2 this year with the honorees also being recognized Dec. 3 prior to the SEC Championship Game.