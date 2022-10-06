Luther Burden celebrates with his teammates (copy)

Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III (3) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown on his first collegiate punt return Sept. 17 at Memorial Stadium. Burden was listed as probable on Missouri's injury report for the Tigers' game against Florida on Saturday.

 Maria Schneider/Missourian

Luther Burden III, Barrett Banister and Dominic Lovett were named to Missouri's injury report Thursday, leaving the Tigers' deepest position group in jeopardy. Burden — who was listed as questionable last week — is the only player listed as probable from this week's release.

Banister and Lovett are listed as questionable.

