Entering spring camp, Missouri sophomore cornerback Ennis Rakestraw was looking forward to working with new defensive coordinator Steve Wilks.
He knew he could learn a lot from the former longtime NFL coach who is also to coach the Tigers’ cornerbacks. Missouri allowed 245 passing yards per game in 2020, but of more concern to Wilks was the Tigers’ four interceptions.
Rakestraw quickly learned that his new position coach is nothing short of an enthusiast for turnovers. His goal is for the Tigers to lead the Southeastern Conference in takeaways next year, but that’s nothing unique for a defensive coordinator.
Wilks ups the ante with his Twitter handle — @scoreonD — referring to returning interceptions and fumbles to the end zone. Then there’s the time he showed some players a picture of his car.
“It has ‘score on D’ on the back of the license plate,” Rakestraw said. “So he takes it serious.”
One of the ways Wilks wants to increase the number of takeaways is by switching the Missouri defense to a largely zone coverage scheme, a break from the man-to-man style employed by previous coordinator Ryan Walters. Playing zone will keep defensive backs facing the line of scrimmage and reading the quarterback rather than chasing after receivers, which Wilks hopes will allow them to jump more routes and intercept more passes.
A scheme is one thing, but it’s also an attitude Wilks wants to install. He keeps track of everything that happens in practice; who picked off a ball, who punched one out, it all ends up on paper.
“Now everything’s getting documented,” Rakestraw said. “You don’t want to see your name on that list of not trying to take the ball away. That’s what we all about this year.”
The actual physical implementation of Wilks’ scheme has been gradual; Missouri’s season doesn’t begin for almost six months, so he’s rolled out the playbook slowly. Only after players have mastered one part do they move onto another.
His quest to gain familiarity with his own surroundings, however, hasn’t moved at the same leisurely pace. In the NFL, he worked with athletes who played football as their full-time job. College football players have obligations in the classroom and practice is capped at 20 hours per week.
It’s left a lot of time for Wilks to focus on his unit in ways beyond straightforward instruction.
“If I can really try to describe this, it’s like standing in front of a fire hydrant, the water just crashing out at your face (to) be honest, because it’s just like constant movement,” he said. “You get here when it’s dark, you leave when it’s dark. It’s just been all ball. You’re trying to learn your players. You’re trying to learn a scheme, but it’s been fun in the process. I’ve seen the growth with the players.”
Coach Eliah Drinkwitz’s philosophy on spring practice is that individual player development comes first and foremost, but most spring camps don’t involve installing an entire new scheme. It’s led to a balancing act between the players’ progress and state of the entire defense.
“It’s hand-in-hand, to be honest,” Wilks said. “When you really talk about trying to implement your scheme and then individual development, you can see that within the process of what you’re doing. We never square away from fundamentals and technique.”
Arkansas game scheduled for Nov. 26
Missouri’s game this upcoming season against Arkansas will take place Nov. 26, the day after Thanksgiving. The game was played on the same Friday from 2014-19 before the altered pandemic schedule forced the teams to play in December last season.
The teams will also play at Arkansas’ home field of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville for the first time since 2017. The 2019 game was in Little Rock.