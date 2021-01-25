After a two-year whirlwind, Steve Wilks needed a break.
A 3-13 season in 2018 as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals led to his firing after his first season. Then just over a year later, the Cleveland Browns decided not to retain Wilks as their defensive coordinator after firing head coach Freddie Kitchens.
So, Wilks took a year off.
The former NFL defensive coordinator said Monday that he took time and assessed his situation in 2020, watching film and waiting for the right job to present itself. Specifically, he was looking for an opportunity that would allow him to be in the same place for more than a year.
That opportunity first presented itself in the form of a text, then a visit from Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz for dinner at Wilks’ home in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Former Missouri defensive coordinator Ryan Walters departed Missouri football Jan. 7 for the same position at Illinois, and Wilks was the only candidate Drinkwitz met with in person to fill the then-vacant role before his hiring was made official Jan. 21.
“I just felt the connection,” Wilks said. “I felt that everything I stood for, I knew he stood for. ... I knew it was gonna be the right fit.
“What I’ve learned, particularly in my time in ’18 at the Arizona Cardinals, it’s harder to install a culture than it is to install a defense, and you have to have the right chemistry. You have to have the right people, coaches and players. And I felt like (Drinkwitz has) done a great job in trying to assemble that here.”
Wilks’ arrival in Columbia marks his first job in college football job in more than a decade, since he was secondary coach at Washington in 2005.
At face value, the offer from Drinkwitz held the same weight as any opportunity that may have come from the NFL.
The location and prestige of the job didn’t matter, Wilks said. The culture did.
The return to the world of college football will send Wilks back on the recruiting trail for the first time in 15 seasons, this time armed with experiences and knowledge that few other assistant coaches may possess.
“He’s got more experience in the NFL than, I believe, any coach in our conference,” Drinkwitz said Monday. “So, for that to be the stated goal of most of our players, to get (to the NFL)...Why would you look at anywhere else than with Coach Wilks and what he’s done in the past on the defensive side of the football?”
Wilks has run a 4-3 base defense throughout his career, and he expects that to continue at Missouri with some exceptions. College offenses are often more spread out than their professional counterparts, which could force the Tigers into a nickel defense depending on their opponent, he said.
Another staple of Wilks’ defenses is an emphasis on forcing turnovers. His 2015 Carolina Panthers had 39 takeaways on their way to a Super Bowl appearance. Missouri had 10 last season, down from 15 in 2019.
The dip in turnovers was part of a larger backward step the defense took in 2020, giving up at least 38 points six times and allowing more than 4,000 total yards in 10 games.
It leaves Wilks and his staff — including new defensive line coach Jethro Franklin, whose planned hiring Wilks confirmed Monday — with their work cut out for them heading into 2021.
“We may not always get the five-star players, but that’s the thing about it,” Wilks said. “We want to shoot for them, but if we get a four-star, we’re going to make him a five-star. If we get a three, we’re going to make him a five, and that’s our job as coaches.”
Franklin hired as new D-line coach
Missouri has hired Franklin, another longtime college and NFL coach as its new defensive line coach. Franklin had been an assistant defensive line coach for the Seattle Seahawks since 2018. He replaces Brick Haley, who departed Jan. 20 and had been with the program since 2017.
“I’ve known Jethro for a while,” Wilks said. “Tremendous leader, great communicator, great teacher.”