As Missouri celebrates its seniors this Saturday, it will be under odd circumstances.
Families won’t be allowed on the field to celebrate with their sons; it’s an adjustment for a world living through a pandemic. However, some will get a do-over next year.
In August, the NCAA Division I Council approved a proposal to allow fall athletes an extra year of eligibility. Multiple seniors will be honored by Missouri ahead of this week’s game against Arkansas, but all of them could hypothetically return for the 2021 season.
On Tuesday, Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said he has had conversations with some seniors about whether they’ll pursue their next opportunity or return for another season.
“This has been a hard year in a lot of different ways, and it’s been a hard year on seniors because it didn’t go anything like the way they wanted it to go,” Drinkwitz said.
Seniors who have chosen not to participate in Saturday’s festivities might be indicating that they have already made the decision to return for another year, Drinkwitz said. He added that there would be players participating who still haven’t made up their minds.
“To try to wrap your mind around that — when you think you’re going to be a senior and then maybe you come back, maybe you don’t — there’s still a lot of things that have to get decided,” Drinkwitz said. “So we’re not forcing anybody to do or make any decisions just yet.”
Missouri’s roster lists 20 seniors, redshirt seniors and graduate students combined. They’re as follows:
- Defensive backs Mason Pack and Adam Sparks.
- Defensive linemen Akial Byers, Myles Eaddy, Chris Turner, Markell Utsey and Kobie Whiteside.
- Linebacker Jamal Brooks.
- Offensive lineman Michael Maietti.
- Outside linebackers Sci Martin Jr. and Tre Williams.
- Punter Grant McKinniss.
- Running backs Larry Rountree III, Dawson Downing and Jerney Jones.
- Safeties Joshuah Bledsoe and Tyree Gillespie.
- Wide receivers Keke Chism, Damon Hazelton and Micah Wilson.
Eight of those seniors are listed as starters for Saturday’s Battle Line rivalry game, and 16 of them are listed on the Tigers’ two-deep depth chart. On Tuesday, Missouri also released a list of 17 seniors who will be participating in pre-game celebrations, including Bledsoe, Chism, Gillespie, Williams and Rountree, among others — all starters. Also listed was standout junior linebacker Nick Bolton, who could leave early for the NFL.
Bledsoe, Gillespie and Rountree are likely gone. All three accepted invites to the Senior Bowl and are expected to get a shot at the NFL. But beyond them, who could return?
It seems likely that Brooks, Martin, McKinniss, Whiteside and Wilson stick around, as they were not listed among seniors being honored.
McKinniss is Missouri’s first-string punter, and he has had a solid season so far, including a dominant performance against South Carolina that earned him Southeastern Conference special teams player of the week.
Whiteside has played in just three games this season because of injury, but he’d be one of the most notable returners if he comes back. As a junior, he led the Tigers with 6½ sacks. The performance established himself as a presence on the defensive line, but this season he has just seven tackles in three games.
Wilson, who was formerly a quarterback, switched to receiver this year, but he has shown some flashes. His two-catch performance against LSU proved crucial, as he caught one of Connor Bazelak’s four touchdown passes. Since then, he has only notched one other reception, but he has been a mainstay on the depth chart.
Brooks has been listed on the two-deep all season, and Martin has appeared multiple times, but assuming they return, it’s likely they could vie for starting spots.
Beyond them, it’s hard to get a read on which players are most likely to return, but multiple players listed among those walking could benefit from another season.
Most notably is the graduate transfer receiver duo of Chism and Hazelton. Both have been contributors on the offense — they’ve combined to amass 40 catches for 480 yards and a touchdown — but neither has emerged as the team’s go-to target as expected.
As for the rest, it’s unclear who comes back, but it’s possible some do. Utsey, who’s listed as walking Saturday, also said this week that he’s still deciding whether or not to return for another year.
“It’s still a decision to be made,” Utsey said Tuesday. “It’s not really set in stone. It’s just kind of up in the air ... . I’m still thinking on it.”
Drinkwitz said on the SEC coaches teleconference Wednesday that he doesn’t feel pressure to fill out the program’s 2021 class because of seniors who will be returning for an extra year. He also noted Tuesday how crucial Missouri’s seniors have been this year, regardless of whether or not they stick around for another season.
“Any accolades our team deserves is based on what our seniors have done and their ability to be resilient and lead this football team,” Drinkwitz said. “It has very little to do with me and more to do with them and what they’ve been able to create as far as the consistency of performance and consistency of work ethic and a stick-to-it-iveness of not letting all the different challenges that we faced affect them.”