Tre Williams will be on the opposite side of the Battle Line when Missouri and Arkansas face off this fall.
The former MU defensive lineman is transferring to play with the Razorbacks, he announced Monday via Twitter. He’ll play his final year of eligibility under Arkansas coach Sam Pittman and defensive coordinator — and former MU coach — Barry Odom.
(tncms-inline)1389361704425897984[0](/tncms-inline)
Williams is the second former Tiger to transfer to Arkansas in the past eight days after fellow defensive lineman Markell Utsey announced he was committing to the Razorbacks on April 25. Williams had 49 tackles and 8.5 sacks during his tenure with Missouri as well as 15 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.
In December 2018, Williams was suspended indefinitely from Missouri’s team by Odom after he was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault. Prosecutors ended up dropping the felony charges, and Williams pled guilty to a misdemeanor peace disturbance in July 2019 and was sentenced to two years unsupervised probation.
Several other defensive players have opted to leave Missouri since the conclusion of spring camp. Besides Williams and Utsey, defensive backs Jadarrius Perkins and Adam Sparks and linebacker Aubrey Miller have all left the program.
Missouri travels to Little Rock to play Arkansas for its regular-season finale Nov. 26.