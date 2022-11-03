At the bye week, Missouri was frustrated.
Coming out of its past three contests with one-score losses, the program was inching closer to grabbing an SEC win.
During that bye week, safety Martez Manuel highlighted a quote from former Florida State head coach Bobby Bowden: “The four stages of coaching are first, you lose big, then you lose small, then you win small and then you win big.”
Manuel originally referred to the quote from Jimbo Fisher, but nonetheless, it held true to where Missouri's 2022 season stood after six games.
"I've been sharing with the seniors, just because you're not seeing the result doesn't mean you haven't created change in positive momentum for our program," coach Eli Drinkwitz said postgame Saturday. "Keep fighting, because we're going to remember what you did."
Remembering what the seniors did is important to Drinkwitz, as is instilling that trust in Manuel, from starting on the defense to being a captain on and off the field.
Manuel has taken that to heart, leading an impromptu speech to his teammates before Saturday's game against South Carolina. He took a respect route, feeling like Missouri wasn't given much regard in the SEC.
"I just used that to our advantage in a lot of ways and just lit a fire under the guys," Manuel said. "Just preached to them to not play with fear. And I feel like when you do that and you have nothing to fear, you play how you're supposed to play."
Manuel couldn't quote his speech a few days later, because it wasn't prepared; it came straight from his emotions. And Drinkwitz added postgame Saturday, it would've been "a hell of an (SEC Inside)."
Ennis Rakestraw Jr. said Saturday he couldn't tell the media exactly what Manuel said, but he added that every player bought into what the defensive captain preached to them.
"One thing he said was, 'We are men, they are men, too,'" Rakestraw said. "We don't care if our backs are against the wall. We are going to get moving and take it all in."
Defensive coordinator Blake Baker hits the field roughly eight minutes before the players, so he missed Manuel's speech. He doesn't know exactly was Manuel said either, but he chuckled and said he heard it was good.
The speech was emotional. It was fiery, and it charged Missouri for a road win over a ranked opponent. Defensive end Isaiah McGuire took what Manuel had to say about leaving it all out on the field, and a few days later, he has no regrets, having earned SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors Monday.
Now, three weeks after the bye week and following back-to-back wins against conference competition, the Tigers hold a .500 record. Taking down a ranked opponent this past Saturday in South Carolina, Manuel could only celebrate accordingly.
He took his towel and mocked the "Sandstorm" celebration South Carolina does before kickoffs. Gamecocks fans took to social media to show anger toward Manuel — who put the discourse to bed Tuesday.
"Let's talk about that actually," Manuel smiled. "Someone said I took (Spencer) Rattler's towel, when you can see me in the video, I reached for my towel. And then someone else said I was disrespecting cheerleaders. Like, what? That's never been me. I think people are just upset about the loss."
Manuel feels like his job as a captain is to make sure the players don't "toot their own horn." It's a poison. Buying into the praise others are giving to the defense is not what Manuel wants from his teammates nor himself.
After taking down what was then the AP No. 25 team in the country, Manuel doesn't believe Missouri will receive any more respect that it hasn't been given. In order to gain that respect, winning a conference championship is what will put the Tigers in the light, but that isn't something Manuel is thinking about.
Finding a winning stride, Manuel is focused on the next task at hand: beating Kentucky.