Martez Manuel celebrates with the Mayor's Cup (copy)

Missouri star Martez Manuel celebrates with the Mayor's Cup after Missouri's victory over South Carolina on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C.

 Nicole Gutierrez/Missourian

At the bye week, Missouri was frustrated.

Coming out of its past three contests with one-score losses, the program was inching closer to grabbing an SEC win.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at kgvmnr@umsystem.edu

Recommended for you