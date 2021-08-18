When Missouri lined up for its first snap of the 2020 season Sept. 26, Shawn Robinson was at quarterback. He stayed at the helm for the majority of the matchup against Alabama.
The very next Saturday, when the Tigers offense trotted into Neyland Stadium to face Tennessee, he lasted two drives without a score.
A new era, still in its infancy then, was beginning as redshirt freshman Connor Bazelak came in at QB to start the second quarter. Robinson's total output from his limited game time against the Vols was four yards in the negative — 225 yards shy of what his replacement-to-be totaled.
When Missouri returned home in Week 3 to face then-reigning national champion LSU, Robinson didn't feature at all.
Kentucky came and went without him.
Florida flew by.
Likewise game weeks six through nine.
The former four-star recruit had to sit out his first season with Missouri in 2019 after transferring from TCU because of NCAA transfer rules. Another season was almost gone, and it too appeared to have passed him.
But looking back, it doesn't matter all that much to Robinson. There's no ill will, only team wins and losses.
"I just wanna win games," Robinson said. "Whichever role I'm in, I don't really care. I just wanna go and do it to the best of my ability."
And he'll have — did have — the opportunity. In Missouri's final game of 2020, against Mississippi St., Robinson was back on the field. He was just on the other side of the ball as MU's newest safety, a position that he'll return to in 2021.
But the changes keep on coming. Don't be surprised to see Robinson play in multiple positions over the course of his redshirt senior season.
"I'm mainly strong safety, but a little bit, I go back and forth," Robinson said, before saying he has trained at dime.
Robinson's time playing for MU wasn't finished, just his time staring downfield. He won't be Missouri's quarterback this season, but he said his experience there helped his perspective during the transition.
"I guess at quarterback you get a mindset of, 'It's bigger than me,'" Robinson said. "It's not about you, so, that's how I kind of try to look at life. It's not about me, it's about everybody."
Robinson was the first Missouri QB to play for head coach Eliah Drinkwitz. Through the adversity of the change, which Drinkwitz said helped form a mutual trust and respect between player and coach, the unlikely addition to the defense has shown resolve.
"I'm seeing a young man who's got incredible work ethic, who plays as hard as he possibly can from snap to whistle," Drinkwitz said. "Stays late. I don't think there's a day that practice goes by that he's not the last person off the field. A guy that's bought into coaching, bought into our team, received several votes for captain just because of the way he has handled himself."
And apparently he's no slouch as a defender, either.
"I'll say this: For a former quarterback, that sucker is not afraid to hit or throw his body in there now," Drinkwitz said. "He is aggressive, and I love it. And he is trying to tackle, and run and cover. ... He ain't scared. He ain't scared at all."
To Robinson, it's about embracing the new role.
"I'm definitely just trying to be like a sponge," Robinson said. "Just learn from the guys that have been doing this for years. Just try to learn little techniques, little intricacies that I don't have right now added to my game."
Learning the new role has come with its challenges, and to overcome those Robinson has looked to a variety of sources.
He said Missouri's defensive coaching staff and fellow defensive back Martez Manuel have been important in the switch. He's looked to teammates on the defensive line to learn hand placement. And he's studied players in the NFL to see what they do best.
Changing positions hasn't been easy, but little has since he arrived at Missouri.
"It's hard, for sure, but it's been fun, honestly," Robinson said. "I don't even think about the hard. I just go."