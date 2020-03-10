For Jarvis Ware, change is usually a certainty, and that's been a big theme for the Missouri football program these last few months.
"Change is always gonna come around," the junior defensive back said Saturday. "You've just got to know how to accept it and move forward."
However, for Ware and the rest of the defense, changes haven't been as considerable.
While Missouri's offense is being altered entirely this spring with a new scheme, new coaches and coordinators and a new quarterback, the Tigers defense has seen very little turnover.
Aside from the expected player departures, a Christian Holmes transfer and a couple of coaching changes, things aren't too different for the unit this spring.
"With any change, everybody wants to find something that's familiar," linebacker Jamal Brooks said. "(The) defensive coordinator, the defense is the same and I feel like that's been a kind of fallback, or some sense of comfort with the group."
When Tre Williams saw that head coach Eliah Drinkwitz would be retaining defensive coordinator Ryan Walters as well as key position coaches like defensive line coach Brick Haley, it came as a relief.
"I feel no pressure, because we know the playbook," Williams said. "Same Coach Haley, same Coach Walters, it's kind of the same system. Especially with all the experience we've got, our whole starting lineup is basically seniors.
"I guess you could say (we're) a couple steps (ahead)."
With the expectation being that the Tigers will run a defense similar to their 4-2-5 base scheme in 2019, it's left a lot of room for personal growth within every unit. Williams said he's seen it on the defensive line.
Chris Turner, who Williams said usually always has his head in a playbook, has become more agile and anticipatory in his pass rushing technique. Kobie Whiteside, he said, has grown much more confident after a season in which he led the Tigers in sacks.
For the linebackers, one may expect there to be a big hole in the unit with Cale Garrett's absence, but Brooks, a senior, said that hasn't quite been the case.
Brooks also said that with the quality of the defense's play taking a dip in the second half of last season, it gave the linebackers unit an opportunity to gel, and that last season's adversity has manifested itself going into this season.
"A linebacker, you have to have a chip on your shoulder at all times," Brooks said. "I feel like the chip went from a Totino's Mini-Bite to a Pringle or a Dorito."
There has been some change coaching-wise for Missouri's defense, specifically with DJ Smith replacing Vernon Hargreaves as linebackers coach, and Charlie Harbison joining David Gibbs as a defensive backs coach.
Harbison, who was Drinkwitz's first hire at Missouri, has coached for over three decades at the college and professional levels, and Smith spent five seasons in the NFL prior to coaching. What Smith may lack in coaching experience, Brooks said, he brings in energy and enthusiasm.
Brooks also said Monday that it was difficult to compare this year's staff with last year's. Comparing the differences, he said, was like "comparing potatoes to apples," but he did make clear he's committed to the program, no matter how much change has come.
"I'm bought in; I'm ready to go," he said. "Of course, I loved the old coaches, but, like you said, it's a New 'Zou."