When the 2020 football season began, the unknowns for Missouri football extended beyond COVID-19 — who was going to be the quarterback?
The Tigers' options were newly-eligible transfer Shawn Robinson, who hadn't played an in-game snap yet at Missouri, or redshirt freshman Connor Bazelak, who had torn his right ACL in his single 2019 start. New coach Eliah Drinkwitz — along with fans and media — had lost a significant amount of time to evaluate both options when the pandemic ended the 2020 spring season just three practices in.
As Missouri took the field for its first offensive possession against Alabama, it seemed the question was answered. Robinson jogged onto the field, and had seemingly won the starting job over his younger counterpart.
But two games later, it was Bazelak who started under center, leading Missouri to a 45-41 win over reigning national champion LSU. He completed 29 passes for 406 yards, and was the definitive starter for the remainder of the season.
With the start of spring practice Friday, Bazelak takes the next step in a role he's been slowly growing into since that LSU game: the one of a starting quarterback at a Division I program.
"When I look at Connor, I see a guy that has taken full control, especially going into year two," graduate wide receiver Keke Chism said. "He's a confident guy. He has great leadership and he's definitely taking this team under his control. We're gonna go as far as he carries us."
Bazelak's 2020 season is less defined by his stats — 2,366 yards on 218 passing attempts, seven touchdowns — and more by their context. He was No. 2 in passing yards in the country among freshmen, and was awarded Co-Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year honors.
Those mere seven passing touchdowns are a low point when Bazelak looks back on last season.
"I think the biggest thing that I saw was just how many missed opportunities there were in the red zone, and even in open field, just to kind of put the dagger in teams that we were up or continue to keep up with the teams if it was close," he said.
The offense fell into a slump, barely carving out a win over Arkansas and losing to Georgia and Mississippi State. Against the latter, which only had two wins on the season, Bazelak was intercepted three times and sacked once, logging only 225 yards.
"I think the last (loss) was a big one to where it was great to learn from. But I think just looking back at every game, there's a lot to learn from every game, even the wins," Bazelak said. "So I think it was just very beneficial to me to go back and look at all the film and talk with coach Drink about it and find ways to fix it and improve on it."
Aggressiveness and deep-ball accuracy, along with finding receivers like Chism in the red zone, will be focal points for Bazelak this spring. He'll also have to work on establishing himself as the team's leader, though some of that is coming naturally.
"It's just a sense of respect because they know that I can perform," Bazelak said. "They know that I can produce. If you look at guys younger or just coming in, I think they really look up to the guys who have produced. I know myself, I've focused a lot the past four weeks trying to be a great leader, great vocal leader, even leading through my actions."
Drinkwitz made a point of saying Missouri, and specifically its offensive side of the ball, belongs to Bazelak and is his to command. Understanding concepts and knowing the "play within the play," he said, will be key for his starting QB.
"Today he asked me about a specific way he wanted to run the play," Drinkwitz said. "I told him I buy the groceries, he cooks the meal. I’m just giving him the recipe and what he does with it is up to him.”
While there's no competition for the starting job, there is for backup quarterback. Redshirt freshman Brady Cook, redshirt junior Jack Samsel and true freshman Tyler Macon all practiced alongside Bazelak on Friday. Macon, a four-star and the No. 13 QB in the nation according to Rivals, and Cook, who appeared in three games last season, are more likely candidates than Samsel, a walk-on transfer.