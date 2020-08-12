Eli Drinkwitz had some advice for his team this week: Get off your phones and stay off social media.
"When there's information that needs to be given to you, you'll get it straight from me," he said.
Drinkwitz told reporters in a Zoom call Wednesday that the swirling of reports this past week in regard to potential cancellations and postponements of the upcoming college football season cause "a lot of unnecessary stress."
"(I) conducted a Zoom call with our team yesterday, even as the Big Ten and the Pac-12 canceled, and said, 'Control what you can control. If anything changes, I'll let you know.'
"But to spend a lot of time chasing down information in 140 characters with unnamed sources, ... it's going to stress you out."
For now, at least, it seems Missouri and the Southeastern Conference are playing football. Despite both the Big Ten and Pac-12's cancellation of fall sports, the Big 12 seems to be a go for fall athletics, which bolsters both the SEC and Atlantic Coast Conference's decisions to move forward as well.
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement Tuesday that the conference will "further refine" its policies and protocols for a safe return to sports. Drinkwitz said Wednesday that Sankey's leadership is something for which he's grateful in uncertain times.
"I have no idea what the future is going to hold for college football," Drinkwitz said. "Every day, it seems like the information is changing ... . There's going to be a lot of challenges ahead. I don't think we're all the way through all of them, but we're doing everything we possibly can to try to make this season successful, and we're continuing to do that, and our team has been tremendous in doing those things."
COVID-19 and Missouri football
In terms of the coronavirus, there are several tidbits of positive news for MU football.
To this point, Drinkwitz said, the team's positive test rate is less than 3%, which he also noted is lower than the city of Columbia's (as of Thursday, Columbia's positive test rate is 9.7%). He also said that, to this point, there's not been internal transmissions of COVID-19 within the program.
However, much like a lot of conversations surrounding the pandemic, context is needed, and it's something Drinkwitz noted, indirectly at least.
"I'm not bragging about that," Drinkwitz said of the team's positive test rates. "Obviously, knock on wood. New Zealand was bragging about 100 days, and that didn't turn out real well for them."
As of Tuesday, the country had four new cases of the virus after 102 days without a case.
Drinkwitz's message to his team has been the same since March.
"You can't control everybody else," he said. "If you go out to said local establishments — I'm not going to throw anybody under the bus — on Friday night, then you're going to put yourself and our team in jeopardy, but if you can avoid those places, then you have an opportunity to be successful."
Drinkwitz was asked Wednesday whether or not he anticipates having to address such particulars as living arrangements this fall, which he didn't directly answer. However, he did note that, to this point, when the program has had a positive test, it has been able to isolate and quarantine the player and his roommates.
He also noted that, despite internal conversations, the program won't try to put its players in a bubble, much like the NBA and NHL have done with their ongoing seasons.
"The reality of this is that these are college athletes," Drinkwitz said. "We're not able to bubble them."
Roster updates
Drinkwitz kicked off Wednesday's Zoom conference by noting some injury updates as well as restating the addition of four graduate transfers — Damon Hazelton, Keke Chism, Michael Maietti and Grant McKinniss — and the departure of four players — Kam Scott, Anthony Watkins, Khmari Thompson and Antar Thompson.
Defensive end Jatorian Hansford and offensive lineman Mitchell Walters both suffered injuries. Hansford, who had shoulder surgery, and Walters, who has a broken "lower extremity," Drinkwitz said, will both be out for fall camp.
Offensive lineman Angel Matute has taken a medical redshirt, which disqualifies him from continuing his college football career. He'll graduate in the spring, Drinkwitz said, and is still involved with the program as a student coach.