Daylan Carnell had his best game of the season three days after his 20th birthday.
It was a big week. Carnell’s PFF grade from the New Mexico State game — 95.2. Another important number: six. Carnell jumped a pass over the middle from Aggie quarterback Diego Pavia and took it all the way, solidifying Missouri’s blowout win with a pick six.
“We’ve seen that formation all week in practice, drilled it,” Carnell said. “Number three ran a slant, ran over number two. Ball was there late, and after that it was all end zone.”
Like many touchdowns on Faurot Field, the aftermath of Carnell’s score made fans hold their breath. Sprinting through the end zone, Carnell slipped on the track that surrounds Faurot Field. Then, cornerback DJ Jackson ran up behind him to celebrate, and he also slipped on the track.
“I wanted to make sure I got in,” Carnell said. “I was running full speed, just turned around and was sitting on the track.”
In his redshirt freshman season, Carnell has made the most of his limited snaps. He has two picks, one for a touchdown and another in a key moment against Florida to give Missouri a chance to tie the game in the fourth quarter. Carnell also has 23 tackles and two tackles for loss.
It seems that every time Carnell is on the field, he tends to make a play.
“He’s a guy that is always around the ball,” Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “He’s always around the ball and his production is really good.”
By all technicalities, Carnell is Martez Manuel’s backup at the star position, which is one of those “good problems to have” that Drinkwitz laments.
“It’s kind of a strange deal, because he’s played behind a really good player in Martez, so you take one off and you wish you could find a way to get both on the field at the same time,” Drinkwitz said. “Which we do in one of our third-down packages. But Daylan’s done a really good job, he continues to develop and continues to be a real force there.”
In the past, Baker has suggested the possibility of getting both Carnell and Manuel on the field on early downs, but doing that requires taking a defensive lineman or linebacker off the field. Missouri tried that against Tennessee with a different position, putting Dreyden Norwood in as an extra corner and taking a defensive lineman off to stop the Vols’ passing attack.
Not so coincidentally, Tennessee’s run game took off shortly thereafter.
Carnell isn’t complaining about the situation, though, crediting Manuel with a large part of his development this season.
“He’s very experienced,” Carnell said. “Played here for four years. Tremendous guy, tremendous leader. Really can’t thank him enough for what he’s done for me and just this team in general. Martez is my guy.”
Going back to the spring, Drinkwitz and defensive coordinator Blake Baker have tabbed Carnell as a perfect fit for the star position, even though it required a year playing behind Manuel. It’s easy to see why.
Carnell has the size — 6-foot-2, 218 pounds — the speed and, most importantly, the instincts to play star.
“I just really grew into it,” Carnell said. “Really, it’s just a fun position. Coach Baker always tells me it was made for me."