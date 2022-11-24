Daylan Carnell returns an interception (copy)

Missouri defensive back Daylan Carnell returns an interception for a touchdown Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. Carnell has two picks this season.

 Anastasia Busby/Missourian

Daylan Carnell had his best game of the season three days after his 20th birthday.

It was a big week. Carnell’s PFF grade from the New Mexico State game — 95.2. Another important number: six. Carnell jumped a pass over the middle from Aggie quarterback Diego Pavia and took it all the way, solidifying Missouri’s blowout win with a pick six.

  • Soble is a MU Football reporter for the Missourian. Twitter: @jacksoble56

