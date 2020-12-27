On Sunday, Missouri announced it would not be playing in this year's TransPerfect Music City Bowl.
The cancellation was caused by an uptick in positive COVID-19 tests within the program, and the program will suspend all team activities until Jan. 2.
"This eight-day uptick within our program is significant and has made it impossible for us to play in the bowl game, which I know comes as a disappointment to our student-athletes, coaches and fans, who were excited about the opportunity to play a great Iowa team in Nashville," Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk said in a release.
Dave Matter of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch first reported the news.
According to the release, the uptick in positive tests came following the Tigers' final regular season game against Mississippi State on Dec. 19.
Missouri's opponent, Iowa, faced a COVID-19 scare of its own last week, announcing Dec. 21 that it was suspending team activities. However, the Hawkeyes returned to practice Saturday.
Missouri selected to go to the Music City Bowl on Dec. 20, and according to previous Missourian reporting, Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz noted a Big Ten matchup, a game location close to players’ families and the ability to get players home for both Christmas and New Years as reasons the program chose the Music City Bowl.
“We just looked at the calendar and made a decision based on what we felt like was in the best interest of our program,” Drinkwitz said.
With the cancellation, the Tigers' season officially ended with their 51-32 road loss to Mississippi State. It capped Drinkwitz's inaugural campaign in Columbia at 5-5, and although it was a sour note to end on, this season proved to defy expectations.
After being picked to finish No. 12 in the Southeastern Conference and No. 6 in the East Division, Missouri finished No. 3 in the East behind Georgia and Florida. Aside from its loss to Mississippi State, Missouri only lost to ranked opponents all season, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia and a then-ranked Tennessee team in Week 2.
"I am extremely proud of the fight and resiliency that our players have shown throughout this challenging season," Drinkwitz said in a release. "This is the eighth time in 11 games we've been faced with a schedule adjustment, but we've been able to fight through and finish while competing at a very high level throughout the season, which I believe shows the true character of our team."