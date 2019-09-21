It didn’t matter if he was over-throwing or under-throwing his receivers. In the first half against South Carolina, quarterback Kelly Bryant just could not seem to hit his target.
“It was tough, we were struggling,” Bryant said after the game. “I just wasn’t throwing the ball the way I wanted to.”
At halftime, Bryant was 10 of 20 passing, and threw a brutal interception that set up South Carolina with 1s-and-goal at the 1-yard line. That wasn’t his only bad throw. Twice Bryant missed an open Albert Okwuegbunam, under-throwing the tight end both times. But at the end of the first half, Missouri still led by 10, mainly because Bryant was also the team’s leading rusher, with 75 yards.
“Coach (Derek Dooley) told me I was going to have to use my legs a little bit more this week,” Bryant said. “Some of (Bryant’s runs) were designed, some weren’t. Just me making plays.”
And make plays he did. During Missouri’s only touchdown drive in the second quarter, Bryant used his legs to get the Tigers down the field. On that drive, the quarterback burst for a 22-yard that got MU into South Carolina territory. A few plays later, Bryant ran for eight yards to set up a 1st-and-goal at the three.
The ensuing touchdown, a three-yard pass to Okwuegbunam, gave the Tigers a 17-7 lead, and a little more cushion that the team took into halftime.
Bryant finished the game with 77 yards gained on the ground. South Carolina finished with just 16 rushing yards as a team.
The graduate transfer’s passing improved in the second half, but the dysfunction in the Tigers’ aerial attack in the first half was apparent to Bryant, who felt he was forcing things.
“I was trying to press,” Bryant said. “I just had to step back, just breathe. The biggest thing, just settle in and I feel like I did as the game went on.”
South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp said his team’s game plan was to stop the Tigers’ running backs and force Bryant to throw the ball. The one problem with that: Bryant’s success running the ball.
“Other than that I thought we fit the runs pretty well,” Muschamp said.
Bryant’s ability to pick up slack for the offense with his feet when he isn’t throwing well is something the Tigers’ didn’t really have with Drew Lock last year. Bryant’s teammates appreciate the new dynamic their quarterback brings.
“(Bryant is) flashy out there, making people miss,” said center Trystan Colon-Castillo after the game.
Colon-Castillo described one play that was designed for Bryant to run outside the tacklers. Bryant, however, saw a hole inside and turned it into the big 22-yard run.
The center said that Bryant’s dual-threat abilities give defenses more things to think about.
“He makes things happen in the air, he makes things happen on the ground,” Colon-Castillo said. “(Bryant) is definitely the missing piece we needed.”
Running back Tyler Badie, with whom Bryant connected on a crucial 21-yard touchdown in the third quarter, praised his quarterback’s ability to scoot.
“He was moving great,” Badie said. “I love seeing him out there running.”
Badie echoed Colon-Castillo’s assessment that Bryant’s diversified skillset is tough on opposing defenses.
“His versatility just helps us,” Badie said. “It just gives us more opportunities, gives us more space because the defense has to respect Kelly.”
Missouri head coach Barry Odom said it was key for the Tigers’ offense to incorporate more designed runs for Bryant.
“We obviously needed it,” Odom said. “We were trying to get every inch we could get.”
Despite Missouri eventually winning by 20, the game was close in the first half. If not for two defensive touchdowns, the Tigers’ struggles to move the ball on offense could have played a more decisive role. With both South Carolina and Missouri’s middling offenses, Bryant’s running set the teams apart and helped give the Tigers a two-possession lead at halftime.
Even in arguably his worst game in black-and-gold, Bryant made a difference.
“He is a playmaker, let’s just call it what it is,” Colon-Castillo said.