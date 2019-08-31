LARAMIE, Wyo. — The Missouri defense had no answer for the Wyoming rush. No answer for quarterback Sean Chambers, running back Xazavian Valladay or really anyone carrying the ball for the Pokes.
The Cowboys’ potent rushing attack allowed them to shock Missouri, 37-31.
“It was a special night,” said Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl.
The win prompted Wyoming fans to storm the field, after a game where the Pokes went in as a 17-point underdog.
How did they pull it off?
The Tigers’ defense was porous. Porous enough that they allowed a 61-yard rush and a 75-yard rush on back-to-back plays.
Chambers, a redshirt freshman, showed flashes of legitimate rushing talent last season, when he rushed for 100 yards in his first three career games. At the start of the fourth quarter on Saturday, he had already amassed 107 yards on just 7 carries, with the highlight being the 75-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to give the Pokes the lead, which they never surrendered.
In just his fifth career game, Chambers was the difference-maker.
“The ceiling is high, the future is bright,” Bohl said of the redshirt freshman.
The sophomore Valladay was no slouch either. He racked up 118 yards on 15 carries, including a 61-yard touchdown run that set the tone.
“We were able to control the line of scrimmage,” Bohl said.
If Wyoming had decided to run the ball at the three instead of making two pass attempts in the fourth quarter, the game might have been put on ice. Instead, Chambers threw incompletions and they had to settle for a field goal, allowing MU to hang around.
But the hole that MU had to dig out of due to their poor performance on defense was simply too big, despite gaining over 500 yards on offense.
“We beat a SEC team, and we didn’t play our best,” Bohl said.
As a unit, the Cowboys rushed for 297 yards on 42 carries, an average of 7.1 yards per carry. Chambers averaged 10 per carry, Valladay 7.9.
Chambers threw for just 92 yards and was only 6-for-16 on passing attempts. No matter, his feet did the heavy lifting.
His monstrous 75-yard touchdown came on an option play that left the Missouri front seven completely confused. Chambers stiff-armed safety Joshuah Bledsoe and was off to the races.
“We knew all along he could make plays with his legs,” Bohl said.
Wyoming also had three takeaways, two of which came while Missouri was in the red zone. Missouri running back Larry Rountree III fumbled at the one yard line, and Wyoming returned it inside the MU 10-yard line, leading to a field goal right before halftime.
Bohl said that the forced turnovers were key to the victory.
“We took care of the ball and we took the ball away from them, and that made a big difference,” Bohl said.
Wyoming finished 6-6 last season, but was not given a bowl bid. This win is an early statement for a team looking to make their third bowl game in four years.
“We’re built for it,” said Wyoming cornerback C.J. Coldon, who picked up a Kelly Bryant fumble and ran it in for a touchdown.
Bohl declined to say where this win ranked but he did admit it was a big one.
“These are wins that define a program,” he said.