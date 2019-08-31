LARAMIE, Wyo. – That isn’t how it was supposed to go.
Cowboys mascot Pistol Pete wasn’t supposed to crowd-surf. Fans weren’t supposed to storm the War Memorial Stadium field. Celebratory music wasn’t supposed to playing over the public address system.
And Missouri, a Southeastern Conference team, wasn’t supposed to walk into a season opener against a Mountain West opponent and lose.
But as the clock expired Saturday, here the Missouri players were, trudging off the field, towels covering some heads.
The Tigers, a team that looked as if it might put together its best season yet under coach Barry Odom, had lost to Wyoming 37-31.
“It feels pretty bad,” linebacker Cale Garrett said. “It’s a reality check. It’s a wake-up call. It’s all of that.”
The game didn’t seem to have the ingredients for a colossal upset early. In fact, the Tigers couldn’t have asked for a much better start to the game and the season.
The weapons who joined Missouri’s offense over the winter proved to be valuable adds on the first drive of 2019. Kelly Bryant, the new quarterback, ended the 12-play drive with a touchdown pass to graduate transfer receiver Jonathan Nance to give Missouri an early lead. And Bryant’s success in the air continued on the second drive. He completed a pass to Kam Scott for 29 yards and another for 19 yards to Johnathon Johnson. By the end of the second drive, Bryant had completed six of eight passes to five different receivers.
It was the Tigers’ short yardage package, though, that came up big twice on the second drive. Running back Tyler Badie rumbled forward on 4th-and-one early in the drive, and Larry Rountree III capped the drive with a two yard touchdown as fullback Dawson Downing and left guard Larry Borom led the way into the end zone.
And while the offense thrived early, the defense proved stout on Wyoming’s first two drives. The Cowboys failed to gain a first down on their offense’s first two appearances of the season.
“Right after that, I was like, ‘This is how it’s supposed to be,’” Garrett said. “The defense was getting stops and the offense was rolling.”
Then, Missouri began a march into chaos.
When the Tigers went three-and-out to end the first quarter, there seemed to be no need for panic or frustration. Only one drive had gone poorly at that point, and surely not every drive could go as well as the first two series had, after all. There also was no need for panic when Wyoming put together its own methodical drive that ended in a field goal. Missouri could deal with a 14-3 lead with nine minutes left until halftime.
But turnovers and a nonexistent run defense made that march turn into a sprint into mayhem.
The Cowboys stunned Missouri in the second quarter with 27 points. Yes, 27 points. And all but three of them came in dramatic fashion.
Missouri’s first drive in the second quarter ended with a 30-yard scoop-and-score fumble recovery from Wyoming cornerback C.J. Coldon. Bryant fumbled the ball after a hit from safety Esaias Gandy.
The Tigers couldn’t do anything with their next offensive drive, going three-and-out again. As the Tiger offense sputtered, the Wyoming offense looked as if it had suddenly been shot out of a cannon.
Or more specifically, running back Xazavian Valladay looked that way.
The sophomore scampered for a 61-yard touchdown on the second play of Wyoming’s drive to give the Cowboys a 17-14 lead with 6:15 left in the first half. The closest Missouri came to touching Valladay was Garrett’s arm.
Momentum looked as if it had returned to Missouri on the next drive as the Tigers survived two more apparent turnovers, both subject to review by the officials. Both rulings on those plays went in Missouri’s favor, giving kicker Tucker McCann a chance to tie the game at 17.
Then, though, came another long Wyoming run.
On the first play of the Cowboys’ next drive, quarterback Sean Chambers sped along the left sideline for a 75-yard touchdown, making Garrett miss and stiff-arming safety Joshuah Bledsoe along the way.
“That’s all on me,” Garrett said.
Garrett said that over-pursuit led to many of Missouri’s problems at stopping the run.
About two minutes remained in the nightmare quarter when the Tigers got the ball back. Any fans who figured the excitement in the first half was over and made an early halftime trip to the concessions stand missed more Missouri misfortune.
The Tigers drove down the field and looked to be in a position to score from the 1-yard line, but Rountree III coughed up the ball, forcing Bryant to play defense as he raced toward the opposite end zone to stop a touchdown on what looked like another sure scoop-and-score. Bryant caught the Cowboy, but his horse-collar tackle cost the Tigers some penalty yards and turned a Wyoming field goal as time expired in the first half into an easy chip shot.
“There’s no question we beat ourselves today,” tight end Albert Okwuegbunam said.
And the halftime break didn’t halt the Missouri ugly.
The Tigers drove down the field again to start the second half but sputtered near the goal line. Okwuegbunam caught an apparent touchdown pass, but the officials ruled that he’d pushed off for offensive pass interference. On the next play, Bryant threw an interception in the end zone when he rolled left and tried to throw right.
“I shouldn’t have done it,” Bryant said.
The Missouri defense didn’t start the second half much better, giving up a touchdown on the ensuing drive.
But the game wasn’t over. The Tigers scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns via a run from Rountree III and a long catch-and-run from Nance.
But it couldn’t produce enough to overcome Wyoming’s 37 points, even while driving late into Wyoming’s territory.
“We didn’t script it this way, but you’ve got to decide what direction you want to go,” Odom said.
At least for now, the direction in which the Tigers will head is back to Columbia after having dropped a game to an opponent they should have handled easily.
The west sure was wild.
