For former Missouri defensive end Marcell Frazier, the XFL’s decision to suspend operations and lay off all of its employees Friday morning means more uncertainty.
When the season was suspended March 12, the newly-formed league said it was committed to playing in 2021. But ESPN reported Friday that there are no plans for the league to return next year.
“I still don’t even know what’s going on really,” Frazier said. “I’ll probably talk to my agent later to see if there’s a clearer picture.”
The Seattle Dragons defensive end is currently back in his hometown of Portland, Oregon, and saw the news in a group chat with other defensive linemen.
The season ended after just five games and a 1-4 record for the Dragons. In the team’s lone win, Frazier intercepted a pass near the goal line and scored easily. But that isn’t what he will remember most about the shortened season.
“It’s just the brotherhood,” Frazier said. “When you’re out of football for some months or whatever time, you definitely forget the bond of the daily struggles and getting through practice and learning new techniques with the brothers.”
Before the XFL season began, Frazier hadn’t been on a football roster since the Calgary Stampeders signed him to their practice squad in October 2018.
He said that the atmosphere at CenturyLink Field will stand out from his time in the XFL.
“The fans at every game, there wasn’t one game where you just went out and (said), ‘Well, we’re here and the fans aren’t engaged,’” Frazier said. “Every game, the fans were on point and that was a cool thing about the league.”
While he does not know if another football opportunity will present itself, Frazier is keeping his options open but recognizes that he can only play the game for a limited time. After his senior season at Missouri, he began working on his Masters of Education and recently completed it.
"(I’m) just taking advantage of this down time, letting my body rest, letting my mind rest,” Frazier said. “But also not trying to get out of shape. Still stay invested in my personal growth, networking, still trying to see what jobs are out there.”