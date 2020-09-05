NFL teams finalized their rosters prior to the 3 p.m. deadline and multiple former Missouri football players were among those cut, while offensive lineman Yasir Durant made the Chiefs 53-man roster.
Durant, Missouri’s lone undrafted rookie to make a roster, was not a part of the Chiefs final cuts. He started 33 of his final 34 games at MU and begins play against the Texans on Sept. 10.
Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms, an offensive lineman at Missouri from 2016-19 did not make the Jacksonville Jaguars 53-man roster, the team announced Saturday afternoon. After starting all 12 games for the Tigers last season, he signed with the Jaguars following the NFL Draft. He spent more than three weeks on the COVID-19 list during training camp and could become a practice squad candidate.
Cale Garrett, the former Missouri linebacker whom former coach Barry Odom referred to as the “heart and soul” of the Tiger defense last year, was waived by the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports first reported. Garrett signed with the Titans after going undrafted and Paylor said “the super-competitive LB could be a practice squad candidate, though.”
The Titans also waived kicker Tucker McCann, a four-year starting kicker at Missouri. He made 61 field goals in college.
The Rams announced their roster on Saturday and tight end Kendall Blanton did not make the cut. He played for Missouri from 2014-18 and caught two touchdowns during his senior season.
The Washington Football team waived offensive lineman Paul Adams, who played for the Tigers from 2014-18. Adams was originally signed to the practice squad on Oct. 21, 2019 and promoted to the active roster in late-December. Helias and Alabama product Hale Hentges was also waived by Washington.
The Patriots released linebacker Terez Hall, Paylor reported Saturday morning. He had a team-high five sacks in his final season with Missouri in 2018.
Former Missouri wide receiver and fourth round pick J’Mon Moore was released by the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 3. Moore saw action with the Packers prior to being waived in 2019.