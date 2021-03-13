Missouri fans will learn junior college transfer Realus George Jr.'s name quickly this upcoming season, if they haven't already.
He and fellow defensive lineman transfer Daniel Robledo earned praise from coach Eliah Drinkwitz after Saturday's practice for their "good motors." On more than one occasion, George forced Missouri's quarterback group to scramble.
“Spring is usually a struggle period for those junior college players, because of the tempo, the amount of reps, the intensity, the detail with which we practice," Drinkwitz said March 6. "But if they can absorb it and utilize the next four months to improve they’ll put themselves in a position to help us in the fall.”
The Tigers lost three of their biggest defensive names at the end of last season — Nick Bolton, Joshuah Bledsoe and Tyree Gillespie — but the crop that remains behind, along with the newcomers, have plenty of talent to become household names in mid-Missouri like their predecessors.
One of the most obvious candidates to become one of MU's defensive leaders is Devin Nicholson. The junior will fill Bolton's spot at middle linebacker, a task he would have started on in December had the Tigers played in the Music City Bowl.
Nicholson played in all 10 games last season, recording 54 solo tackles, three for loss. He also had one interception and two forced fumbles.
"I think anytime you've got returning experience, you kind of step up and realize everybody's kind of looking to you to lead the way," Drinkwitz said. "I think he's continuing to get better. Coach (DJ) Smith has challenged him to be more physical and play better, and I think he's trying to meet that challenge."
Behind Nicholson, sophomore Will Norris and redshirt sophomore Jamie Pettway will likely see increased playing time at middle linebacker. Chad Bailey and Jamal Brooks are set to play at weakside linebacker again this season. Blaze Alldredge, a graduate transfer from Rice, will also compete for snaps.
The biggest position move this year has been that of former quarterback Shawn Robinson to safety. Though he'll be one of the oldest players in the safety group with Bledsoe gone, junior Martez Manuel said he's taken it upon himself to step up and fill the leadership role for his position.
"I was actually telling some young guys today, if they have any questions about the playbook to come to me," he said Feb. 26. "Because if I don't know the answer then we're really in trouble."
Drinkwitz noted early in the spring that Manuel and sophomore defensive back Ennis Rakestraw Jr. would be the two secondary players with the most experience despite their age.
Rakestraw's goal for the Tigers secondary this year is to grab more interceptions. Missouri picked off opposing quarterbacks only four times for 67 yards and one touchdown in 2020. Two of those came from players no longer with the team; the other two were grabbed by Nicholson and Robinson.
“What excites me the most is the opportunity to try to get takeaways this year," Rakestraw said Tuesday. "Last year we played with our backs kind of turned the majority of the game, so you really couldn’t see the ball. It could be back-shoulder, anything. But now we got vision on the quarterback and can read his eyes, and we can steal some this year.”
With an almost-entirely new coaching staff, Missouri's defense has been undertaking the difficult task of trying to install the basics of a new defensive scheme in one month. It's a tall task, even for veteran players familiar with the pacing and concepts of Division I play.
Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks said his tactic has been to see what sticks now, and then go back and reteach things later.
“This is my approach: to try to minimize the volume and maximize the execution," Wilks said Tuesday. "So we’re phasing things in, and as they show to me and prove to us as coaches that they can earn more of the playbook, we’ll give it to them. Because again, it’s not so much of what I want to do, it’s what they’re able to do. And we want to try to do our best job of putting these guys in position to be successful and make plays.”
Missouri was No. 13 in the Southeastern Conference in tackles last season, finishing the year with a total 599. The Tigers also had 20 sacks for a total of 115 yards and five fumble recoveries.