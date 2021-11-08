Ten years ago, Missouri men’s basketball embarked on what would be a historic regular season. The Tigers were 30-4, Big 12 champions and ranked No. 3 in the country heading into the NCAA Tournament, where they were a No. 2 seed.
It was their fourth consecutive season with more than 20 wins, and it seemed as though Missouri was a force to be reckoned with in March.
The first step on the road to a potential Elite Eight or Final Four run was No. 15 seed Norfolk State. The Spartans were the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference champions and finished the regular season 23-9 but were viewed by many as a simple opening test for Missouri.
Missouri’s deepest runs at the NCAA Tournament have been to regional finals in 2009, 2002, 1994 and 1976. It was a huge chance for a program to make history.
As ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas put it, “It doesn’t take very long to count up Missouri’s Final Fours.”
A decade ago, however, there was a chance to change that.
But famously, the Spartans stunned the Tigers 86-84 in Omaha, Nebraska, ending a storybook season for Missouri with a horror finish. At the time, Missouri was just the fifth No. 2 seed to lose in the first round. The wait for a first NCAA Tournament win since 2010 continued, and still does to this day.
In the decade since, the Tigers still haven’t reached the same heights and have seen some lows. Missouri has only appeared in the tournament three times — two in the past four years under coach Cuonzo Martin. The Tigers’ last season with more than 20 wins was 2013-14, when they finished 23-12 but scampered out in the second round of the NIT with a 71-63 loss to Southern Miss — which was later vacated by the NCAA because of recruiting violations.
The much-maligned Kim Anderson era saw Missouri finish three consecutive seasons with 10 or fewer wins, a stretch that saw the Tigers’ best SEC finish tied for 13th in 2016-17.
The hope now is to get back to the days of national prominence and full arenas. The days when losing on the road meant fans storming the court and sheer disbelief, not an expectant shrug and leaving fans wondering why they watch.
There were glimpses of the old Missouri last season, being ranked as high as No. 10 before a capitulation left the Tigers out of the rankings and a No. 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament, losing in the first round to Oklahoma.
The objective on Martin’s mind from here will be getting the Tigers back to that promised land. That quest begins against Central Michigan at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Mizzou Arena.
“When it gets to that point, every game will present whatever it presents,” Martin said Oct. 25. “Our goal is to be the best version of ourselves every night, and I think we’re working toward that.”
This doesn’t happen overnight. It comes with recruits and rebuilding the rubble Martin inherited from Anderson.
On the recruiting front, Missouri seems to be making some strides. Brothers Michael and Jontay Porter were massive lands for the Tigers when they joined the program, and the recent commitment of four-star small forward Aidan Shaw show trends in the right direction for Martin and his team.
“Anytime you land a great player, whether it’s a transfer or a freshman, it boosts your program,” Bilas said. “You don’t win without great players. You can lose with them, but you don’t win without them.”
But that is the past and the future, and the present provides more questions than answers heading into Tuesday’s season opener. Missouri has nearly an entirely new roster this season, with only three players — Javon Pickett, Kobe Brown and Jordan Wilmore — returning from last year’s NCAA Tournament team. Redshirt freshman Sean Durugordon joined the team midway through the season, but was ineligible to play until this season.
The rest of the team that lost to Oklahoma in Indianapolis transferred or graduated, most notably Xavier Pinson leaving Columbia for Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to join SEC rival LSU and Dru Smith and Jeremiah Tilmon moving to the NBA.
The Tigers are far from the only team affected by the transfer portal, but how the team comes together in the early stages of the season will be key for Martin and his staff.
“That’s the difficulty with the transfer portal — you’re bringing in a bunch of players that were very good players at another level and asking them to come into the Southeastern Conference,” Bilas said. “You’re getting experienced players in the transfer portal, but they’re not experienced in your way of playing and they’re not experienced with each other.”
With the exodus out of mid-Missouri, expectations for Martin’s team are low. Missouri was picked to finish 10th in the SEC preseason poll, with KenPom and Sports Illustrated’s Kevin Sweeney having the Tigers ranked No. 96 and No. 97 in the country, respectively.
Those expectations, paired with a rapidly improving SEC, could make this season one of the more difficult ones in recent memory.
Kentucky has an experienced roster and is expected to be in a strong position come March. Arkansas has “improved immeasurably over the last couple of years,” Bilas said, under coach Eric Musselman. Tennessee, LSU, Auburn, Alabama and others have brought in strong recruiting classes, while Mississippi State has been notably strong in the transfer portal.
“All the Power Five leagues are really difficult, but the Southeastern Conference — this is one of the best years they’ve had as far as returning talent and quality of player in the league,” Bilas said. … “You can be pretty good and be in the bottom half of that league.”
But it all comes to one major component to get Missouri back to the heights of a decade ago — recruiting.
“You want a person that values teammates — that’s important,” Martin said Thursday. “That was a great attribute to have for the younger players, to be OK with somebody else having succes, being part of the success. I want guys like that, that really appreciate their teammates having success because we’re all in it together.”
Martin seems to be finding players like that. Shaw committed in September. Five-star 2022 recruit Mark Mitchell has the Tigers in his top four, as does four-star 2023 shooting guard Marquavious Brown.
Though the pieces may be getting put in place for the future, an imminent return to the days of being in the top five in the country are likely a little ways away. Boasting a nonconference schedule with four games against teams that made the NCAA Tournament last season before going into SEC play, Martin said he would be “hard-pressed to find 10 better in the country” with a more difficult schedule.
“Missouri’s an outstanding program, it’s a terrific place,” Bilas said. … “If you want to get to that level, you have to win. You have to win games, you have to be consistent in the regular season, you have to win games in the tournament.”