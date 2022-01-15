When fans entered Mizzou Arena on Saturday, they didn't know what Missouri men's basketball team they were going to see.
Was it going to be the team that couldn't seem to miss against Alabama? Or was it going to be the team that couldn't buy a bucket on the road against Arkansas?
Well, maybe to the surprise of many, MU showed it was going to be a team that gets the job done defensively. Unfortunately for the Tigers, the effort wasn't enough to sneak away with yet another Southeastern Conference home victory.
The Aggies came back from a 10-point halftime deficit to leave Mizzou Arena with a 67-64 victory. Henry Coleman III led Texas A&M with 18 points.
Jarron Coleman led the Tigers with 14 points on 4-of-8 shooting. Javon Pickett and DaJuan Gordon followed with 11 points each. Kobe Brown only had seven points after dealing with foul trouble.
A tough, energetic defensive effort from MU had the visiting Aggies looking for any kind of offensive answer. Texas A&M didn't score a single point until the 11:07 mark in the first half, missing its first 13 shot attempts.
In most cases, not being able to score for the first eight minutes will usually take a team out of a game. Unfortunately, the Tigers only grabbed a 12-point advantage from the defensive effort, which proved to not be enough to deliver the early knockout blow.
“You have to capitalize, but you also have to continue what you did on the defensive side of the ball,” Martin said of the inability to have a greater lead in the beginning.
And for the team that entered Saturday's matchup on top of the Southeastern Conference standings, it was going to be an uphill battle to try and mount the comeback.
As Texas A&M began to wake up on offense, a second foul on Kobe Brown with 10:42 still left to play in the first half seemed like a perfect opportunity for the Aggies to maybe even steal a lead before halftime with the star player on the bench. But led by Pickett and Coleman, the Tigers were able to outscore the Aggies 22-20 to end the half and keep a 10-point lead.
“I feel like we were doing a great job, we had a lot of momentum. We were knocking down shots, playing good defense, being physical,” Pickett said. “How we played in those minutes we have to play the whole game, especially towards the end.”
The staunch defensive effort that MU displayed in the first half didn’t carry over into the second half.
“They scored at will when they wanted to in the last seven minutes,” Pickett said. “We just got to stick with what was working for us in the first half. And us as players, we didn’t do that.”
But slowly and surely, Texas A&M chipped away little by little at the Missouri advantage throughout most of the second half. And finally with 4:47 left in the game, the Aggies were able to snag a 57-56 lead, their first of the game.
“I think we displayed a level of toughness today but (it was) the focus on certain assignments, Martin said. "You have to carry assignments out from start to finish.”
The Tigers didn’t quit at that moment though. Both teams traded baskets back-and-forth until the one-minute mark, when the Aggies secured the lead for good.
All five lead changes in the game came in the final four minutes.
Coleman had an opportunity from half-court to send the game to overtime, but just like the theme of the game, the Tigers came up just short.
“It’s frustrating because it was definitely a winnable game,” Coleman said. “We had the game in our hands. We took our foot off the gas."
“You have to have grit to want to win, and we got to finish out the game. We didn’t do that at all,” a dejected Pickett said post-game.
It’s never easy to win tough conference games when your star player, Kobe Brown, doesn’t play well. Last week’s SEC Player of the Week’s seven points against Texas A&M was only half of his 14.7ppg scoring average. Brown’s seven shot attempts is the third lowest he has had all season. He also only attempted two free throws as well. The Tigers haven’t won a single game this season when he doesn’t get to the charity strike more than twice.
“What I didn’t think he did aggressively tonight was post aggressively, I thought he got consumed with how they defended,” Martin said of his star player’s offensive struggle.
His inability to play his normal, physical brand of basketball was probably due to foul trouble. His 24 minutes on the floor is the lowest he’s logged all season, aside from the 23-minute game against Central Michigan in the season-opener. Foul troubles have often kept Brown in trouble most games and continues to be an issue for Missouri.
To fill the absence of Brown, Martin decided to go with Yaya Keita, the 6-foot-8 center from Mali. The freshman hadn’t seen minutes in the previous two games, but logged 11 minutes against the Aggies. Keita only had two points and a rebound, but had the kind of impact that doesn’t show up on the stat sheet, like challenging shot attempts and keeping opponents from getting offensive rebounds.
“I thought he played hard,” Martin said of the freshman big man. “He plays with edge and toughness and he is going to give you that, no question.”
Martin claimed that Keita’s absence was because of injury to his knee, not a matter of production.
In the beginning of the season, Martin elected to switch-off between 7-3 Wilmore and Keita to fill the role of the center. But as of late, Martin has decided to just not go with a traditional big man, often leaving Brown assigned the opponent’s big, often getting Brown in foul trouble.
If Keita can continue to develop and play meaningful minutes, he can become a truly pivotal piece for MU, especially on defense. Keita can be the answer to Brown’s fouling issues that seem to plague the Tigers.
And while the end result is nothing to be satisfied about, there is a positive takeaway from Saturday’s defeat. The Tigers led against one of the hottest teams in the SEC for 35:17 of the game without much production from Brown and didn’t exactly have their best offensive performance. If we were to go a couple weeks back, MU doesn’t stand a chance with those circumstances. But Saturday it put up a fight, which is an improvement.
“We grew as individuals and as a team, but we just gotta be a lot better still at the end of the day,” Coleman said. “We have to stick to the game plan, and the game plan will make the entire game easier for us.”
But as the Tigers continue on with their season, fans wonder if the consistency will get any better. In some games, like against the Aggies, the team shows obvious signs of improvement. But then in other games, like against Arkansas, the team struggles so much that fans begin to think that things aren’t getting better at all.
Consistency is going to be key for the remainder of the season.
“It’s just a matter of doing,” Martin said.