It’s no secret Missouri men’s basketball has struggled against Southeastern Conference big men this season.
Kentucky forward Nick Richards lit the Tigers up for 21 points. Reggie Perry of Mississippi State dropped a team-high 23 points against Missouri last Tuesday. And even though Missouri won, it allowed Florida’s Kerry Blackshear Jr. to score 22 points in the Tigers’ most recent home game.
After losing back-to-back road games to drop to 1-4 in SEC play, Missouri will be looking for a bounce back win when Texas A&M comes to Columbia on Tuesday.
The game seems to favor the Tigers at first glance. Texas A&M is the second-worst SEC team on KenPom and the Tigers edge them out in both offensive and defensive efficiency.
But Aggies’ senior forward Josh Nebo looks like a prime candidate to become the latest SEC big man to find success against a banged-up Tigers’ frontcourt as Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. sits indefinitely with a foot injury.
The 6-foot-9, 245-pound forward ranks second nationally in effective field goal percentage (70.7%) and free throw percentage (97.8%) and is the Aggies points leader, averaging an extremely efficient 12.5 points per contest.
“He's strong, he's physical, he's a great athlete. Anything around the rim he has an advantage to dunk, boy he's dunking the ball,” Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said.
“He's a physical rebounder, a physical post player, knows how to get position, gets good angles. And if he has an angle on you, you know your best opportunity is to foul him because he's gonna dunk the ball if he can.”
While Nebo has scored a combined 38 points in his last two games, he makes an impact at both ends of the floor. His block rate of 12.7% is 17th in college basketball and he will threaten Missouri’s ability to get to the free-throw line, a key to their offensive success against both Florida and Alabama.
Luckily for the Tigers, they should have the advantage on the perimeter. Missouri has struggled shooting the 3-ball all season (31.2%) but Texas A&M’s inability to make 3-pointers makes Missouri look like a smooth-shooting Gonzaga team by comparison.
The Aggies rank fourth-worst in the country in 3-point percentage (25.5%), and score only 25.9% of their points from deep, far below the national average of 30.8%. By contrast, Texas A&M allows opponents to score 40.6% of their points from beyond the 3-point arc, something Missouri shooters like Mark Smith and Torrence Watson will hope to take advantage of.
Just like poor outside shooting has been a persistent problem for the Tigers this season, so have turnovers. The Tigers have the 287th worst turnover percentage in the country, but again Texas A&M edges them out, ranking 289th.
Dru Smith is the SEC’s steal leader and Missouri’s defense ranks No. 27 in forcing turnovers. Causing the Aggies to cough up the ball allows Missouri to get out and run, a tactic it used to great effect in its win against Florida.
Missouri’s lack of a true No. 1 scoring option can cause its half-court sets to get clogged up and stagnant at times. But if the Tigers can attack in transition they can get easy buckets while also allowing their defense, the strength of the team, to get set. Needless to say, taking care of the basketball will be a big factor in Tuesday’s game.
After splitting its games against Missouri last season, Texas A&M brought in a new coach, Buzz Williams, who preaches a hard-nosed, defensive style very similar to that of Martin.
“They’re tough, play hard,” Martin said about Williams’ team. “Matchup pressing defense, get you off-balance. Got to get you moving, spread you out. So you got to make plays, individual plays off the dribble.”
Texas A&M has surprised some people in SEC play. The Aggies won two straight against Vanderbilt and Mississippi before starting its current two-game losing streak against LSU and South Carolina.
Josh Nebo is a good player and Texas A&M can defend at a fairly high level. The Aggies are similar to Missouri in a lot of ways but the Tigers are simply more talented and have performed better this season. After dropping a winnable home game against Tennessee, this is one Missouri has to have if it even wants to start dreaming again about NCAA Tournament play, though that remains unlikely even if the Tigers take care of business against A&M.
Missouri will look to get things back on track against Texas A&M at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Mizzou Arena.