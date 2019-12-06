Missouri men's basketball needs a morale boost right now.
It hasn't been a good couple of weeks for the Tigers. First came a double-dose of disappointing defeats at Hall of Fame Classic during Thanksgiving week, where Missouri — despite having the biggest fan contingent of any school in Kansas City — went 0-2, with losses on back-to-back nights to Butler and Oklahoma.
Then the meltdown reached a critical level Tuesday night. Charleston Southern, a 2-5 Big South Conference team with a 44-point home loss to Furman on its record, entered Mizzou Arena as 26-point underdogs and left as 68-60 winners.
Per a tweet from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Dave Matter, it was the lowest-ranked opponent by pregame KenPom rating to ever beat the Tigers at Mizzou Arena since it opened in 2004. It was also a loss the Tigers wanted to move on from quickly.
"You just got to come in the next day at practice and just try to have a positive energy," Missouri guard Dru Smith said. "(We're) trying to understand that there's a lot of the season left; there's a lot of games left to be played. And we can definitely still turn everything around."
After the worst loss of his coaching tenure and with his team now on a dangerous three-game skid, coach Cuonzo Martin will now lead his men into their second true road game of the season versus Temple on Saturday in Philadelphia.
In each of the last three defeats, the Tigers have gotten off to early abysmal starts that leave them playing from behind. Martin stated that one of the biggest aims against the Owls is to be the ones setting the tone off of the opening tip this time, rather than the other way around.
"It comes down to the attention to detail and setting the aggressive tone early," Martin said. "You don't want to be in some situation where you're on your heels. You have to be aggressive, and you set the tone, and that's how you have to play this game. Play it the way you played in practice."
The Aaron McKie era at Temple is currently off to a flying start, as the first-year head coach and Owls' alum has his team 6-1 overall. A 76-69 neutral-site loss to No. 5 Maryland is the record's only blemish.
Quinton Rose is Temple's go-to man again this year, with the 6-foot-8 guard leading the Owls in both points (14.6) and assists (3.6) per game. He erupted in Temple's last game, a 66-53 win over Davidson where Rose (14 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists) was an assist shy of a triple-double.
Martin remembers him well from last season's Temple game, a 79-77 Tigers' loss in Columbia where Rose led the Owls with 18 points, and gave high praise of his abilities. Martin even went as far to say that Rose has a chance of being a solid contributor in the NBA.
"He's shifty with the ball. He knows how to get downhill in attacking," Martin said. "I think the other thing, outside of skill level with the ball and attacking the rim, (he's) a good 3-point shooter. But he'd rather drive and make plays. I think that's one of the biggest things, he's tried to make himself into a complete player. Defending, rebounding, passing ... he has those abilities at 6-8."
The Tigers and the Owls will tip-off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, with the game being broadcast on ESPNU.