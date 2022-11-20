After a narrow first half, Missouri outscored Mississippi Valley State 43-25 in the second to pull away with a 83-62 victory. The Tigers improved to 23-0 all-time versus the Southwestern Athletic Conference and a 5-0 record to start the season.
A key piece in the 21-point victory was Missouri adjusting defensively— holding the Delta Devils' leading scorer Terry Collins in the second half to 7 points. As a team, the Tigers limited Mississippi Valley State to 26.9% from the field after the Delta Devils made shots at 45.5% through the first 20 minutes.
“I think our guys took the challenge amongst themselves to not over rotate and now stay a little bit closer than before because (Collins) has a quick release,” Missouri coach Dennis Gates said on the Tigers' defensive adjustments.
D’Moi Hodge guarded Collins much of the second half, which included a block midway through the interval. The Tigers also forced a total of 23 turnovers throughout the entire game with Hodge recording 6 steals.
“I don’t really be going for the steals, but mostly just being active on the ball and active off the ball,” Hodge said after an 18-point, four-rebound performance.
Hodge and Nick Honor led the way for the Tigers early in the first half. The two connected on a trio of early 3s, helping Missouri build an early 11-6 lead less than four minutes into the game.
Both the Tigers and the Delta Devils went back and forth on the next four combined possessions. Collins scored five on his own, while Noah Carter finished with a layup and Hodge knocked down his third 3-pointer of the half.
On the ensuing possession, Honor stole the ball from Arecko Gipson and finished at the bucket making it 18-12 . Carter scored his fourth point, extending the Tigers lead to eight on the next possession.
Statistically, Mississippi Valley State came to Columbia as one of the worst teams in Division I despite coming off its first win against North Alabama. This didn’t phase the Delta Devils — more specifically Collins. The Delta Devils came storming back as Collins helped Mississippi Valley State keep pace with Missouri, scoring 22 of the Delta Devils' 37 first-half points.
“We played hard. They never quit,” Mississippi Valley State coach George Ivory said postgame. “This is the kind of things we’re looking for when we play these kind of games.”
Following an Ernest Minton steal, the Delta Devils' Michael Barber tied the game at 22 with 10:04 left in the first half. While Missouri’s defense forced 11 first half turnovers, they turned it over eight times themselves during that timespan.
Aidan Shaw’s free throws put the Tigers back up 24-22. Following a Shaw block, Honor hit a 3-point jumper before assisting Shaw on another 3-pointer following a Collins' layup, making it a 30-24 game.
Honor recorded a strong first half for the Tigers, scoring 10 off of 4-of-5 shooting to go along with 2 assists and 2 steals. The graduate finished with a total of six assists in the win.
“He’s our point guard (and) we follow his lead,” D’Andre Gholston said following a 13-point performance. “He’s gonna find us so us being scorers we just try to get out as fast as we can and receive the easy bucket.”
Mississippi Valley State closed the first half on a 16-8 run. D’Andre Gholston, Kobe Brown and Hodge scored for the Tigers, but Collins received help on the Delta Devils' end with scores from Gipson, Barber, Alvin Stredric Jr. and Walter Hamilton, making it a 40-37 game at the break.
Gholston scored first for the Tigers out of the locker room, but the Delta Devils made it a 42-40 game with Stredric going a 3-2 run by himself. Following a Kobe Brown dunk, the Delta Devils turned the ball over twice increasing their total to 12 before Brown found the hoop inside the paint against increasing the Tigers' lead to six.
Following a Hodge layup, Honor collected his third steal of the game translating to a Hodge dunk, giving Missouri a 50-40 lead.
Isaiah Mosely’s first points came on a 3-pointer with under 15 to play. Moseley connected on his second 3-point attempt with 12:01 to play making it a 58-46 game and followed up with a floater extending the Tigers lead to 14.
Adding on to a sensational night, Moseley then blocked Collins on the ensuing possession before recording his tenth point giving the Tigers their largest lead of the game at 62-46.
From there on, the Tigers ran away with the victory. Moseley finished with a season-high 18 points, including a one-handed dunk that brought Mizzou Arena to its feet. Hodge tied Mosely’s scoring with 7-12 shooting.
“I thought Isiaih did a good job of spacing but also penetrating (Mississippi Valley State) zone,” Gates said. “We ended up putting two guys in the slots and made sure we’re able to penetrate in the gray areas.”
Missouri returns to action 6 p.m. Wednesday against Coastal Carolina in Columbia.