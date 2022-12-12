The first tailgate of the day popped up at 10 a.m.
Jeff Cook set up shop at the front of Lot O near Mizzou Arena on an overcast, chilly Saturday morning as anticipation built toward the Border War between Missouri men’s basketball and Kansas.
Cook woke up at around 5:30 a.m. to prepare a tailgate that he said “isn’t near my full setup.”
“Usually I’ve got a flat-screen TV and the satellite dish that’s going, but there’s only one football game today and it starts at 2:30 p.m,” Cook said.
Cook, who graduated from MU in 1980, has been a basketball season ticket holder for two years and he tailgates before almost every MU football game. With a plethora of past experiences with the Border War, he said it was difficult to choose just one favorite memory.
“Denmon burying them in the last game (before MU left for the SEC), that’s got to be it,” Cook said. “Because they were so cocky and their guy threw up some bricks at the free throw line and we came back and that was pretty crazy.”
Cook has, quite literally, come a long way to prepare for the return of the Border War to Mizzou Arena. He had just returned from a trip to Germany, flying from there to London’s Heathrow Airport, to Chicago, then to St. Louis, where he finally made the drive back to Columbia, arriving around 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning before his early wake-up call.
“I left a day (earlier) than the (travel) group because I had to be here,” Cook said. “And I wanted to make sure I had a travel day, just in case something went wrong.”
On one table at his tailgate, Cook had several stuffed Tigers. Cook said he typically buys plush Tigers from the Mizzou Store and hands them out to kids before football games, a practice he and his wife started roughly seven or eight years ago.
When Cook was finished setting up, he sat waiting for his friends to arrive. To pass the time, he enjoyed the music from his remote-controlled speaker and took a stuffed Jayhawk, which he dangled from a noose on the trunk of his car, and offered it to fans passing by, allowing them to express their feelings toward Kansas in whatever form they chose.
“He usually doesn’t come out. He only comes out for Kansas games and for homecoming,” Cook said.
The Jayhawk was eventually strung up on a light post in front of Mizzou Arena by some students, and promptly taken by security. Unable to get it back, Cook’s interactions with those making their way to wait in line, turned into various anti-Kansas chants and hyped up other fans braving the chilly December day.
Jim Malinee, who is in the same MU tailgating Facebook group as Cook, was the first to arrive at the tailgate just before 11:40 a.m. He brought a portable grill that served as a heat source and later helped cook the group brats.
“Not many sellouts (at Mizzou Arena) in the last 10 years our so, but today it’s gonna be packed to the rafters and you just hope there’s not too much blue and yellow,” Malinee said. “But you can’t ever go wrong with this. It’s great that it’s finally come back.”
Missouri was unsuccessful in earning a second consecutive home victory against the Jayhawks. But the atmosphere in the arena and the buildup to the game signify the passion fans such as Cook and Malinee, who have already experienced the rivalry, can bring and share with current MU students, who can contribute a new chapter in the matchup’s storied history.