The first tailgate of the day popped up at 10 a.m.

Jeff Cook set up shop at the front of Lot O near Mizzou Arena on an overcast, chilly Saturday morning as anticipation built toward the Border War between Missouri men’s basketball and Kansas.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Missouri men's basketball reporter. Reach me at jjkf8f@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you